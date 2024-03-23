Becky Lynch was heartbroken by 38-year-old's recent WWE release: "We all loved him"

Becky Lynch recently opened up on a "heartbreaking" moment when a former peer left WWE. It's always unfortunate whenever the company lets a talent go, but one particular release left Big Time Becks heartbroken.

The Man remains good friends with Kevin Patrick, the former play-by-play commentator of RAW and SmackDown. The 38-year-old personality was released by WWE in January of this year after the company was unhappy with his performance as the blue brand's lead announcer.

Lynch was a guest on Peter Rosenberg's Cheap Heat podcast to promote her book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. However, she did heap some heavy praise on Kevin Patrick. She called him a gent and mentioned how hard the commentator had worked to improve.

Check out what she said:

"It was [a big loss]. It was heartbreaking, we all loved him. We loved him, I love him," Becky Lynch said about Kevin Patrick's WWE release. "He's so great and he was always working so hard. He would always find you [and say] 'What do you want me to talk about, let me take these notes'. He was always asking and always trying to improve and get better and tell the best story. That goes a long way too that he cared enough to always be doing that. He was great," she continued. [20:30-21:04]

Shortly after his release, Patrick was announced as a host for MLS 360 for the 2024 season of Major League Soccer. Meanwhile, in WWE, Corey Graves filled the void and is the lead announcer on SmackDown, with Wade Barrett alongside him.

WWE star Becky Lynch is a busy woman right now

Not only is her book set to release, but Becky Lynch is very much in the thick of things in WWE. She headlined the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, beating Nia Jax in a brutal Last Woman Standing Match. The previous week, Big Time Becks defeated Liv Morgan.

Lynch has been very busy lately, ever since she won the women's Elimination Chamber Match. The Man will face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL, her first world title shot in nearly 20 months.

So, while it's a busy time for Becky Lynch, that's what she thrives on. It will be interesting to see if she dethrones Ripley at The Show of Shows, having recently vanquished two top contenders to clear her path towards Mami. Either way, the match promises to be great!