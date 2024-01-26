Recent AEW signing set to debut soon - Reports

A new AEW signing is expected to debut in the company imminently.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Megan Bayne, who Tony Khan had signed to his promotion in 2023, is set to debut as a member of the AEW roster soon. Bayne, who wrestled her last match for World Wonder Ring Stardom on January 21 2024, has appeared previously on Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2021 and 2022.

More recently, Bayne teamed up with Emi Sakura in a dark match on a June 2023 episode of Rampage, losing to Maki Itoh and Willow Nightingale. Bayne made her first appearance in Stardom in 2023 and had a successful run in the promotion. She unsuccessfully challenged Giulia for the NJPW STRONG Women's title at Stardom Dream Queendom 2023 and also won the 2023 Goddess of Stardom Tag League with her Divine Kingdom tag partner Maika.

Meltzer revealed that he expects the former OVW Women's Champion to begin her run in the Jacksonville-based promotion soon. He also discussed Bayne's development in Stardom for the structure of its work environment and availability of in-ring time:

“Megan Bayne, who is under contract here, should be starting shortly. She had her final match with Stardom on 1/21. She was in stardom to gain experience because the fastest learning curve for a woman wrestler is a Stardom tour because you work hard with good people and get regular ring time in several days a week in a highly structured environment.” [H/T, Ringside News]

AEW star's departure from Stardom elicits a heartfelt message on social media

A recent signing of AEW's women's division received a touching message following her final match at Stardom.

Megan Bayne recently finished up her tenure in the Tokyo-based promotion, teaming up with Maika and HANAKO in a losing effort against Mei Seira, Suzu Suzuki, and Giulia on a Stardom show held on January 21, 2024. On X, Bayne was sent a heartfelt message wishing her the best as she returned to the US to continue her career:

"Megan Bayne has finished her Stardom tour and is heading back to America. She absolutely crushed it in Stardom! We wish her the best, and know that she will dominate whatever is thrown her way. As Megan said yesterday to the fans..."It's not goodbye...it's see you again soon."

Bayne is poised to make her AEW debut shortly. Her exit from Stardom, as well as the creative possibilities awaiting her in AEW, have generated reactions from a number of fans on social media.

