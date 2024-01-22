“We’ll miss her” - Wrestling world reacts after absent AEW star bids goodbye to major promotion

A female AEW star, who also appeared in another wrestling promotion, has recently bid goodbye to the latter. That information is creating quite a conversation online. Interestingly, the wrestler in question has been away from the Jacksonville-based company's programming for a while now.

That wrestler is Megan Bayne, who made her AEW debut in 2021 and has feuded with Big Swole, Leila Gray, and others. Since 2023, she has also competed in World Wonder Ring Stardom and was part of the tag team Divine Kingdom, with Maika.

As soon as news of Megan bidding farewell hit online, fans started fantasy booking her next match in the Tony Khan-owned company. One post stated:

"Megan Bayne has finished her Stardom tour and is heading back to America. She absolutely crushed it in Stardom! We wish her the best, and know that she will dominate whatever is thrown her way. As Megan said yesterday to the fans..."It's not goodbye...it's see you again soon."

Check the reactions here:

Reactions 1 [Image Source: X.com

Reactions 2 [Image Credits: www.x.com]

AEW looking to add a big name to its female roster

While Tony Khan made some big acquisitions last year, he should still be looking to add a big name to the female roster. Last year, Khan lost one of the most popular female wrestlers in Jade Cargill.

There have been rumors of Mercedes Mone making a debut in the Tony Khan-owned company, but they haven't resulted in anything as yet. Last year, Ronda Rousey made an appearance at ROH, but she shushed any rumors of her signing up with the Jacksonville-based company later.

With Megasus still signed up, it would be easier for Khan and his Creative to weave the former OVW Women's Champion into feuds and add a booster shot to the female roster.

Tony Khan has already hinted that fans should be bracing themselves for an exciting year in one of his tweets. He now has STARDOM's Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo on the AEW roster. May and Bayne had earlier clashed against each other in Japan.

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in mind and whether Megan Bayne is part of his permutations and combinations in the coming months.

What do you think? Will Megan Bayne make an impact in AEW this time around? Tell us in the comments section.

