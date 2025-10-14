Recently departed AEW star sends a message to Britt Baker

A former AEW talent who recently left the promotion has reached out to absent star Britt Baker after she shared a personal update.Britt Baker hasn't appeared on AEW programming since November 2024. Dr. D.M.D., who was once considered one of Tony Khan's top stars, seems to have lost her spot in the Jacksonville-based promotion during her unexplained absence. Reports indicate that Baker's current contract with All Elite Wrestling runs through 2027. However, the 34-year-old's future remains unclear, as there is still no concrete update on when she might return. Despite her hiatus, Baker has been active on social media and recently shared a personal update on X. Now, Baker has received a response from the recently departed AEW star Abadon.For those unaware, Abadon departed from All Elite Wrestling in May 2025 after her contract ended. She had spent five years with the company. On X, Baker shared a photo of herself on a balcony, dressed up, and Abadon replied with a heart emoji.Check out Baker's post on X here.Britt Baker got into a tense exchange with a fan amid AEW absence.Britt Baker recently had a tense encounter with a fan online who was inquiring about her wrestling status in a rather rude tone. Dr. D.M.D. had taken to Instagram to post some major promotional content. However, the video received a flood of comments from fans asking about her status in professional wrestling.One fan asked in a pretty angry tone if she's going to wrestle anytime soon and if there was any point in following her. The former AEW Women's World Champion replied by saying that the unfollow button is free.&quot;Ummm, why are we still following you?! Are you gonna wrestle anytime soon just promo everything?&quot; the fan commented.Baker's response:&quot;Eric baby the unfollow button is free.&quot;Check out the Instagram post here.It remains to be seen whether Baker will ever return to All Elite Wrestling or join WWE, as earlier rumors suggested.