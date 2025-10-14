  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Recently departed AEW star sends a message to Britt Baker

Recently departed AEW star sends a message to Britt Baker

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 14, 2025 17:40 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion [Image via Baker's Instagram]

A former AEW talent who recently left the promotion has reached out to absent star Britt Baker after she shared a personal update.

Ad

Britt Baker hasn't appeared on AEW programming since November 2024. Dr. D.M.D., who was once considered one of Tony Khan's top stars, seems to have lost her spot in the Jacksonville-based promotion during her unexplained absence. Reports indicate that Baker's current contract with All Elite Wrestling runs through 2027. However, the 34-year-old's future remains unclear, as there is still no concrete update on when she might return. Despite her hiatus, Baker has been active on social media and recently shared a personal update on X. Now, Baker has received a response from the recently departed AEW star Abadon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For those unaware, Abadon departed from All Elite Wrestling in May 2025 after her contract ended. She had spent five years with the company. On X, Baker shared a photo of herself on a balcony, dressed up, and Abadon replied with a heart emoji.

Check out Baker's post on X here.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Britt Baker got into a tense exchange with a fan amid AEW absence.

Britt Baker recently had a tense encounter with a fan online who was inquiring about her wrestling status in a rather rude tone. Dr. D.M.D. had taken to Instagram to post some major promotional content. However, the video received a flood of comments from fans asking about her status in professional wrestling.

Ad

One fan asked in a pretty angry tone if she's going to wrestle anytime soon and if there was any point in following her. The former AEW Women's World Champion replied by saying that the unfollow button is free.

"Ummm, why are we still following you?! Are you gonna wrestle anytime soon just promo everything?" the fan commented.

Baker's response:

"Eric baby the unfollow button is free."
Ad

Check out the Instagram post here.

It remains to be seen whether Baker will ever return to All Elite Wrestling or join WWE, as earlier rumors suggested.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications