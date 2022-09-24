"I am just not here for the bulls**t" - Recently released AEW star Bobby Fish seemingly takes a dig at Tony Khan on IMPACT Wrestling debut

Former AEW star Bobby Fish has made his surprise debut on IMPACT Wrestling and has seemingly taken a shot at Tony Khan already.

Previously a part of the reDRagon team in AEW, the 45-year-old star has been quite vocal about his criticism of Tony Khan for how the situation unfolded at the All Out media scrum. He further stated that the All Elite president should have put his foot down against CM Punk.

Bobby Fish's contract expired with the Jacksonville-based Promotion on August 31, leading to him becoming a free agent. Just hours ago, he made his debut at IMPACT, where he cut a promo seemingly directed at Tony Khan.

"Frankly, after more than 20 years, I am just not here for the bullsh*t... Let's think about this, IMPACT can't fire me, I don't work here! And that brings me to my next point, even though I don't work here I have kept an eye on the locker room back there. Because being the man who is never afraid to call somebody out, to call somebody for being less than legit, that locker room... is full of legit dudes," said Fish. (2:43 - 4:20)

It remains to be seen how the veteran star's run at IMPACT progresses in the coming weeks.

The former AEW star has been critical of CM Punk as well

Bobby Fish has also expressed disdain for CM Punk's wrestling techniques in the past, particularly the latter's attempt at executing kicks.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Fish spoke about the Second City Saint's ineptitude at the use of martial arts in the ring.

"You're asking me to go out and sell, put over, your bunk-a** martial arts," Fish said. "Phil [Punk's real name], after the match, was a c***, and frankly, as a martial artist, I laid my shoulders down for you, like you should be grateful that I did, because on national TV, if I decided that if I wanted to Haku your a**, I could've, because you're that little bit of a threat in my world."

CM Punk hasn't responded to these comments yet, so fans will have to stay tuned to see whether this will cause heat between the two stars in the future.

