"If I wanted to Haku your a**, I could've" - Departed AEW star makes bold claim about CM Punk's non-wrestling career

CM Punk's list of critics has been on the rise lately, with even former AEW star Bobby Fish adding his name to it. The latter recently took a shot at the former world champion's MMA skills.

The Second City Saint has been a hot topic lately because of his comments at the All Out media scrum, followed by an alleged backstage brawl. His attitude has been widely criticized, with many veterans accusing him of tarnishing All Elite President Tony Khan's status.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Bobby Fish spoke about Punk's use of martial arts in the ring. The former AEW star clarified that the Second City Saint was far from adept in that aspect.

He also pointed out the former champion's ungrateful attitude after their Dynamite match on October 27, 2021, in which Fish lost to Punk.

"You're asking me to go out and sell, put over, your bunk-a** martial arts," Fish said. "Phil [Punk's real name], after the match, was a c***, and frankly, as a martial artist, I laid my shoulders down for you, like you should be grateful that I did, because on national TV, if I decided that if I wanted to Haku your a**, I could've, because you're that little bit of a threat in my world." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It remains to be seen whether CM Punk will respond to these comments in the foreseeable future.

The former AEW star is apparently open to "all options," including WWE

Fish debuted on AEW on October 6, 2021. He reunited with Adam Cole and even reformed reDRgaon with the debuting Kyle O'Reilly. However, the star left the Jacksonville-based promotion this year after reportedly not renewing his contract.

In the same interview, Bobby Fish was asked about his plans following his departure from All Elite Wrestling.

The 45-year-old star is seemingly not picky, stating that he was open to all options:

"I don't know. I'm open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people who have gone back through those doors. I'm happy for the people that I know were left there after I had left a lot of friendships and whatnot, and things were weird there for a bit," said Bobby Fish.

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the recently departed AEW star will join WWE in the coming weeks.

