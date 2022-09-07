"CM Punk is cutting his ba**s off" - WWE veteran criticizes the AEW star's recent actions, discloses what he would have done in the situation

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff has opened up about CM Punk's recent comments about his fellow AEW stars and the former's stance on the situation.

During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk had some harsh words for the AEW EVPs, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. He did not hesitate in calling out Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for their apparent incompetence as Executive Vice Presidents, blaming them for leaking information to the public.

As more details about the heated exchange emerge every minute, the possibility of this being a work is growing slimmer. In a special episode of AdFreeShows, Bischoff had the following to say about Punk's conduct in the promotion:

"He's [Tony Khan] paying CM Punk a fortune, and CM Punk is cutting his ba**s off, not only in front of everybody else in the roster, executive team, production team, oh by the way, his business partners like Warner Discovery, potential advertisers, potential sponsors." (22:31 - 23:05)

As of now, Punk has not commented further on the incident. It remains to be seen what is next for the reigning AEW World Champion in the coming weeks.

Eric Bischoff explains what he would have done in the situation involving CM Punk

While talking about the media scrum, Eric Bischoff had a no-nonsense response to being asked what he would do if he were in Tony Khan's shoes.

According to the WWE veteran, he would have immediately cut the mic and talked about the situation away from the public eye. He further stated that the AEW President was in a spot of bother on Sunday night:

"Absolutely, I'd grab the mic, I'd call for whoever was the in-charge of production to cut the audio, and then figure it out, after. But to sit there as long as Tony did and be made to look like an absolute fool as the guy you are paying a fortune to is sitting right next to you ripping your compnay, your leadership and your leadership team. Whether he is right or wrong, doesn't fu**ing matter." (24:48 - 25:20)

Jon Alba @JonAlba CM Punk and Tony Khan taking the podium CM Punk and Tony Khan taking the podium https://t.co/qbXvKOIQ1R

After Punk's recent statement and alleged physical exchange with The Elite, it will be interesting to see if the involved stars will appear on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's words? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the YouTube video and add a H/T for the transcription.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh