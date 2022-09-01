Major update on Bobby Fish reportedly not renewing contract with AEW

Bobby Fish signed with AEW in October 2021 and has since teamed up with Kyle O'Reilly on the company's programming. However, recent reports have suggested that the former may not be renewing his current contract.

Fans will likely recall Fish from his WWE run alongside Cole, O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong as The Undisputed Era. The 45-year-old also had a lengthy career in Ring of Honor and NJPW. He recently reformed his iconic stable in AEW and rebranded it as The Undisputed Elite.

While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez speculated that Bobby Fish's time with All Elite Wrestling has seemingly ended.

“That sounds early, cause he started in October but I know you’re right, it’s not probably, he’s done. It’s confirmed, he’s done. Whatever the deal was, either he was not offered a renewal or he chose to not to be renewed. He had said things. He had complained on his podcast about not getting enough matches.” (H/T InsideTheRopes)

At this stage, there has been no official word regarding the situation from AEW or Bobby Fish. However, he has been absent from television recently, leading to uncertainty about his future.

Bobby Fish has not been happy with his booking in AEW as of late

Despite being billed as a strong faction in AEW, The Undisputed Elite hasn't been able to cement its place at the top of the pecking order. While real-life injuries have primarily contributed to their lack of screen time, Bobby Fish has seemingly been displeased with his recent current creative direction.

During his appearance on K&W Wrestlefest Virtual Signing, Fish expressed his disappointment with his booking in the promotion.

"It’s somewhat surreal to hear guys that I watched growing up comment in a positive way about the way that I do the business that they used to put food on their table, so I know I’m f**king good. I’m not gonna mince words, I know I’m good. So if you’re the person paying me and booking me, use me properly.” (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

Fish's recent comments about the backstage politics in the pro-wrestling business have apparently left fans puzzled. With Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly still having years left on their contracts, fans will have to wait and see if their stablemate will potentially transition to a different company.

