Recently released AEW star seemingly takes a shot at Tony Khan’s promotion

A former AEW star apparently took a dig at Tony Khan after being released by the promotion.

Anthony Henry debuted in the company in September 2021, where he lost to Eddie Kingston in an episode of Dark. He was one-half of the WorkHorsemen team along with JD Drake.

The 40-year-old star has been absent from the promotion for over a year since March 2023. He was injured while performing against Bryan Keith at the DPW National Title promotion, severely injuring his jaw.

On April 1, Anthony and several names were released from Tony Khan's promotion.

Recently, the 40-year-old star took to Twitter and reacted to his merchandise being one of the top sellers this week despite him getting released.

"Oh, the irony..." Anthony shared.

A possible reason the merch was so popular is that fans showed their support while he was still nursing his jaw injury.

Anthony Henry thanked fans for their support following his AEW release

One-half of the WorkHorsemen was recovering from a severe injury when he was released from AEW. Fans sympathized with him and sent tons of wishes.

The 40-year-old star recently took to Twitter and appreciated fans for their support. Henry also claimed that he was unsure if he would continue wrestling.

"The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it.I don't know what is next for me. I don't know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regardless, I am always a #workhorsemen," he posted.

He wrestled his final AEW match against Penta El Zero Miedo in a losing effort on an episode of Rampage in March 2023. Now that he's a free agent, only time will tell if he will sign with another promotion.

