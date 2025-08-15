Recently-released WWE Star Makes Debut For Tony Khan's Company

A released WWE star recently made his debut for Tony Khan's company under a new name. During this week's edition of Ring of Honor, former WWE star Oro Mensah debuted under the ring name &quot;Main Man&quot; Oro.The 29-year-old, who previously performed on NXT, was released by the Stamford-based promotion in May of this year. Oro spent six years with WWE before his release. The star even posted a heartfelt goodbye message after his departure. Before joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, he had competed across Europe, notably in promotions like Westside Xtreme Wrestling and German Wrestling Federation.Now, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champion has joined Tony Khan at ROH, making his debut against NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii. Oro was defeated in that match. It remains to be seen what Khan has in store for Oro should he also become All Elite in the future.Tony Khan recently announced another blockbuster acquisition for his promotionThe year 2025 has been fruitful for Tony Khan, who secured another top star for All Elite Wrestling after signing top names like Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, to name a few. One of the most recent names to become All Elite is former TNA X-Division Champion Ace Austin. Austin was part of the Nashville-based promotion for six years before departing in May and becoming a free agent.🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAOLINKACE AUSTIN IS AT TONIGHTS COLLISION TAPING AND TONY KHAN HAS CONFIRMED THAT HE’S ALL ELITE! 🔥♠️The Ace of Spades was seen in the crowd during the recent taping of AEW Collision and, a few moments later, was announced as All Elite by Khan himself. The 28-year-old is a highly skilled wrestler known for his athleticism and technical ability, a type AEW prefers when signing talent. Austin's arrival is sure to put the roster on notice, and it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for the star in the near future.