Recently-released WWE Star Makes Debut For Tony Khan's Company

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 15, 2025 12:40 GMT
The star was released by WWE in May [Image from WWE
The star was released by WWE in May [Image credits: Screenshot via WWE's YouTube]

A released WWE star recently made his debut for Tony Khan's company under a new name. During this week's edition of Ring of Honor, former WWE star Oro Mensah debuted under the ring name "Main Man" Oro.

The 29-year-old, who previously performed on NXT, was released by the Stamford-based promotion in May of this year. Oro spent six years with WWE before his release. The star even posted a heartfelt goodbye message after his departure. Before joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, he had competed across Europe, notably in promotions like Westside Xtreme Wrestling and German Wrestling Federation.

Now, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champion has joined Tony Khan at ROH, making his debut against NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii. Oro was defeated in that match. It remains to be seen what Khan has in store for Oro should he also become All Elite in the future.

Tony Khan recently announced another blockbuster acquisition for his promotion

The year 2025 has been fruitful for Tony Khan, who secured another top star for All Elite Wrestling after signing top names like Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, to name a few. One of the most recent names to become All Elite is former TNA X-Division Champion Ace Austin. Austin was part of the Nashville-based promotion for six years before departing in May and becoming a free agent.

The Ace of Spades was seen in the crowd during the recent taping of AEW Collision and, a few moments later, was announced as All Elite by Khan himself. The 28-year-old is a highly skilled wrestler known for his athleticism and technical ability, a type AEW prefers when signing talent. Austin's arrival is sure to put the roster on notice, and it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for the star in the near future.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
