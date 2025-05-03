BREAKING: 29-year-old superstar confirms WWE release after six years with the company

The WWE releases just keep coming and it seems like superstars on the developmental side of things are getting more affected. A 29-year-old star who has been with the company for six years has seemingly confirmed his release.
The superstar in question is none other than the 29-year-old Swiss-Ghanian superstar Oro Mensah from NXT. He was born in Lagos, Nigeria, but grew up in Switzerland.
He put out a touching post stating that it took him a decade-and-a-half to reach the big time, sending a message of gratitude to everybody who supported him.
One can only imagine how difficult it must be for a superstar to be released after putting in all those years to make it. He certainly spent quite a long time in developmental, but he wasn't even the most shocking name released from NXT tonight.
That had to be either Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, or Eddy Thorpe - all three of whom were viewed as future superstars on the WWE main roster. It's unclear as of this writing as to why any of them were released.
Unfortunately, this is far from a new thing in WWE, and even John Cena was infamously considered for the chopping block back in 2002.