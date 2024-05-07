Recently released WWE star not wanted in AEW; Max Caster "insulted" at the thought of potential signing

The Acclaimed rapper, Max Caster clarified his recent social media discourse about a veteran who was rumored to sign with AEW after his AEW departure.

The recently released WWE star in question is Shelton Benjamin. Following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, Shelton was rumored to sign with AEW. However, the All Elite star, Max Caster said 'We don't want him when reacting to a fan on social media.

The discourse attracted a lot of attention and Caster finally opened up on his comments regarding Benjamin. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Max stated:

“We don’t want him [Why?] what’s he gonna do? Take up my TV time. Every single free agent that comes up in professional wrestling fans want to go, they’d be great in AEW. We only have so much TV time. Some of that needs to go to me. I don’t want all of it. I’m not selfish, but I’m the best. But if people start calling for Shelton Benjamin, or Motor City Machine Guns or whoever, it doesn’t matter, and not to single anyone out. My sentiment is, why would we want them? We already have the best roster, you already have the best wrestler alive.......If you want anyone to come in and do whatever role they’re going to do. I bet I can do it better. I bet Anthony could do it better."

Caster concluded:

"It’s not going to be overnight. It’s not going to be okay, Max is now this guy. No, but I could work there. But it’s insulting to me as a veteran and a top wrestler, and one of the most popular wrestlers that fans will go. Well, we want this other guy now. Why? You have the best, literally, the whole roster you have the top of wrestling.” [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Max Caster clarified it's not only about the former WWE star

Max Caster also clarified that the aforementioned statement is not only about the former WWE star, Shelton Benjamin but for anyone who he feels would take his spot:

“Not at all. I will say right here, great wrestler, and I respect him a lot. But why would I campaign for anyone to join the company when we already have the best wrestlers? I’m here. Put me in that spot and it’ll be great. But if I’m gonna sit here and go, Wow, yeah, we need more on this roster. No, we don’t.” [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Meanwhile, Max Caster continues to perform on AEW TV and only time will tell what's next for him in the company.

