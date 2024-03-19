Recently released WWE Superstar points out a flaw in Mercedes Mone’s (fka Sasha Banks) AEW debut

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who was recently released from the company, shed light on the minor issues with the way Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) made her AEW debut recently.

Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) had his say on the debut of his former colleague.

AEW Dynamite: Big Business on March 13 opened with Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) making her highly anticipated debut in the promotion. It was a great moment as The CEO came out with a humongous pop in Boston.

However, former WWE World Champion Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) also pointed out some flaws with the way AEW handled Mone's big debut. As the new co-host of Busted Open Radio, Nic elaborated that he did not expect Mone to start the show.

"I have 20 years of that New York experience from TV in my mind going, 'They won't bring her out first, right? Because then after that there's no reason for extra viewers who are just tuning in to stay,' but also there's the fan in me that goes, 'We're already chanting for her and this beautifully, terribly-kept secret... Maybe she's back out in the main event.'"

Nemeth further added that he would have put the debut of The CEO somewhere in the middle of the show.

"It's not breaking down an algorithm for ratings or people getting a spike or hoping to drag [viewers through] a commercial break. It's just something that is a story that's built into a business model of it... I would've put it somewhere in the middle with a tease for the main event also." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Mercedes Mone's direction upon her AEW debut has been revealed

Following her debut, Mercedes Mone delivered a heartfelt promo thanking the fans for supporting her in the tough times. Mone also mentioned her unfinished business with Willow Nightingale.

Moreover, following the main event of the show, The CEO came out to the aid of Willow when she was being assaulted by TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Mone surprised everyone by joining forces with Willow Nightingale despite their history. It seems that The CEO will now be in a rivalry with Skye Blue and vie for the TBS Title.

Poll : Do you think there was any issue with Mercedes Mone's AEW debut? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion