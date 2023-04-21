Recently returned AEW star reveals his retirement plans

AEW star Shawn Spears has disclosed that he intends to end his wrestling career soon.

The Canadian wrestler with over 20 years of experience returned to the ring on last week's episode of AEW Rampage but lost to 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry. Spears now runs a wrestling school called Flatbacks with former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze.

Despite returning to the ring after a five-month hiatus, AEW star Shawn Spears revealed that he has just one goal left in the industry before he can call it a career.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Spears disclosed that his ultimate objective before ending his wrestling career was to become a champion in a major wrestling company.

"I do wanna do it much longer not because I am being forced out of it or anything healthwise I am in very good shape. I feel like I’ve done a lot. I think I’m pretty level-headed. But I’d like to win a championship. I’d like to win championship in a major company and reason being is one of my favorite photos, ever is Jon Huber, Brodie Lee. I think it was his second time as a TNT champion," Spears said. [H/T - Sescoops]

Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears team up against Bullet Club attackers on AEW Dynamite

Shawn Spears recently offered to help Ricky Starks after the latter was attacked by members of the Bullet Club Jay White and Juice Robinson.

However, during this week's AEW Dynamite episode, Spears was also attacked by the same group, and Starks came to his rescue. This has left fans wondering what Spears' next move will be in the wrestling world.

This could lead to a tag team match between Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks against the Bullet Club members. With all the drama surrounding this storyline, fans are eagerly anticipating what will happen next.

