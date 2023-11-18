Recently-signed AEW star vows to drop Ronda Rousey on her head once again

Ronda Rousey's recent opponent claimed that she was willing to drop the former on her head should they meet in the ring once more. This statement was made by the recently signed AEW star Billie Starkz.

The two met in the ring for the recent Wrestling Revolver Unreal event, where Starkz and her mentor, the ROH Women's World Champion Athena, took on Rousey and her close friend Marina Shafir. During a point in the match, the former WWE Superstar hit Athena with a Suplex and immediately received one moments later from her partner, Starkz. However, she awkwardly landed on her neck.

Taking to Twitter, Billie Starkz reflected on the match and the moments that transpired. She thought about it and realized that she was willing to do it all again. This could be referring to the match against Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir and all the moments in between.

"Woke up. Thought about it. And I would do it again. Going back to sleep." Starkz shared.

Ronda Rousey spotted backstage in AEW

Earlier tonight on Collision, it was revealed that Ronda Rousey was spotted backstage for the taping of AEW Collision and Rampage. It was not revealed what her purpose of being in attendance for the event was, which has led to speculations.

She recently appeared alongside Marina Shafir as they teamed up together and competed in some matches in the independent circuit. Shafir was signed with AEW, so this could be a potential reason for Rousey to be present for the taping.

With Tony Khan set to announce a new AEW signing that was "respected by AEW fans," it will be interesting to see if this turns out to be the Baddest Woman on the Planet or whether this could be someone completely different.

It will also be interesting to watch for Rousey making a move to the Jacksonville-based promotion, possibly teaming up with Shafir for the long term.

