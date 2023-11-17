"That was legitimately a scary moment" - Fans concerned as Ronda Rousey lands on her neck in scary spot 

Ronda Rousey's scary spot in a recent match has left fans concerned for the former WWE Superstar.

Rousey's last WWE match took place at SummerSlam 2023. At the mega event, she took on Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match. Rousey ended up losing to Baszler, and this was the end for her in terms of a WWE career.

To everyone's surprise, Ronda Rousey made her in-ring return soon at the Lucha LaVoom Area 51 indie event. She teamed up with Marina Shafir in a tag team match against Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie and picked up a big win over the duo. Last night, Rousey competed in her second post-WWE match. She again teamed up with Shafir, with the duo taking on Athena and Billie Starkz at Wrestling Revolver Unreal. At one point during the bout, Starkz hit Rousey with a Suplex, and it seemed like the latter landed on her neck. Check out the scary clip below, as well as a bunch of fan reactions to the same.

Ronda Rousey was the first female WrestleMania main-event headliner, along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Ronda Rousey lost her RAW Women's Championship in a Winner Takes All Triple-Threat Match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship was on the line as well in the same match. The much-anticipated bout headlined WrestleMania that year in a history-making moment.

Rousey lost her RAW Women's Title to Becky Lynch that night. She then took a long break from WWE and made her big return at Royal Rumble 2022. She eliminated Charlotte Flair to win the free-for-all, thus securing a championship match at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, Flair defeated her to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey went on to win the SmackDown Women's Title on two occasions.

