Recently signed AEW talent opens up about his relationship with Tony Khan

A recent AEW signee has opened up about his relationship with Tony Khan. All Elite Wrestling signed former reporter and podcaster Will Washington as the company's Wrestling Administration Coordinator in May 2023.

Washington's role in the Jacksonville-based company is to oversee continuity and help with long-term creative planning, which would see him working directly with the boss Tony Khan himself. However, his new role wouldn't allow him to contribute news to the publication as he is barred from doing so due to a potential conflict of interest.

The new signee was a guest on a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed the help he has received from Tony Khan in his respective role:

"I was a software developer for a really long time and I lost my job back in December, and I tweeted very vaguely about it. It was a very vague 'Rough times ahead' kind of tweet. But the cool thing was Tony checked on me after that, to see what the problem was and if I was okay. And I was honest with him and told him what was going on. And over the months, he was a big help for me. He straight up said to me 'Let me see what I can do for you.'"

Will revealed that the AEW President would often set him up for interviews with another company, leading to the belief that Washington's skill would be better suited in All Elite Wrestling.

"Tony checked in every once in a while, He’d say 'Hey, did you have a conversation with them? How did that go?' And I’m like, I said the same thing, I should probably be working in AEW. And at one point, we finally had the conversation about 'What would it take for me to just work in AEW?' And here I am," said Washington. [H/T: Wrestletalk]

Before joining All Elite Wrestling, Washington had a nearly two-decade career in reporting and was a podcast host. He was recently revealed to be present at the AEW creative table, with Dave Meltzer providing the insight.

Tony Khan may have buried Warldlow on AEW Collision

Wardlow defended his TNT Championship against Luchasauras on AEW Collision, and the result shocked the fans as Mr. Mayhem lost the title.

The War Dog was surely considered a main eventer at one time. However, his credibility has hit a new low as he came out of the match looking bad. This raised questions about his booking, with many fans believing that Tony Khan may have officially buried the potential future face of the company.

With this defeat, Many fans believe that jumping ship to WWE would benefit Wardlow, as Tony Khan seems to be handling the former TNT Champion poorly.

