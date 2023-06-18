Tony Khan may have buried top AEW star on Collision, WWE move on the cards?

AEW Collision got off to a hot start last night as the show kicked off with a promo from none other than CM Punk. However, the first bout on the new show left fans with a sour taste in their mouths, with many calling for a top star to leave the company.

Wardlow put his TNT Championship on the line in the opening contest of last night's show. Many believed that Mr. Mayhem was on a path to reclaim the glorious connection he once held with the fanbase, but those thoughts soon faded when he lost his title to Luchasaurus.

Granted, the despicable Christian Cage was extremely instrumental in Wardlow's defeat. Nonetheless, the once beloved star came out of the bout looking bad, and after so many disappointments in the past, Tony Khan may have officially buried the one-time top contender.

Wardlow's stock in AEW seems to be dropping, and his best option may be to jump ship to WWE. There, he can at least have the option to revitalize his character and endear himself to a new audience in a different environment.

Given that he is still under contract with AEW and shows a tremendous upside that Tony Khan will undoubtedly want to keep away from the rival company, a move may not be possible just yet.

Konnan says Wardlow should consider leaving AEW for WWE

Back in March, WCW legend Konnan shared his thoughts on Wardlow's booking following the former TNT Champion's string of bad luck in the promotion.

Konnan said the following on his Keepin' It 100 podcast:

"I'm not saying that he can’t be rehabilitated, but there was no reason to do what you’ve done to him. Unless he has heat. But the only thing you’re doing is – this guy who is good-looking, young, good wrestler, athletic, good promo, likable – he’s probably thinking: ‘What am I doing here? Maybe I should go to WWE,’ and I’m sure they’d love to have him."

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE AEW has completely buried Wardlow. I think we can all agree on this. Very disappointing. AEW has completely buried Wardlow. I think we can all agree on this. Very disappointing. https://t.co/0uxWXOxoU7

Although these words were said months ago, many believe they are more true now than ever. However, only time will tell what is in store for Mr. Mayhem.

