Record-breaking champion teases AEW All In appearance following Tony Khan’s blockbuster announcement

A recent but major announcement from AEW president Tony Khan has further intensified the buildup to All In, which is set to take place on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Texas. Now, a record-breaking champion has reacted to the announcement and teased her involvement.

After the announcement at last week's Collision, Tony Khan took to X earlier today to confirm the return of The Casino Gauntlet Match at the promotion's All In PPV. The event will host both the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet bouts, with the winners earning a future world title shot.

The announcement has now prompted a reaction from The ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, who teased her participation in the match.

"Hmmm ...," wrote Athena

"The Fallen Goddess," who has held the ROH Women's title for over 900 days, made her first appearance on AEW TV at Collision last Saturday since losing to Mercedes Mone in the semi-final of this year's Women's Owen Hart Cup in April.

Moreover, Athena had publicly expressed her desire to compete at All In. Time will tell if she ends up participating in the Casino Gauntlet match at the PPV.

AEW has reportedly planned Athena vs. Thunder Rosa at All In

Last week on Collision, ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Thunder Rosa found themselves on the opposite side of an eight-woman all-star tag match. The bout marked Athena's first appearance on AEW since April.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Tony Khan might be planning an ROH Title defense for Athena against La Mera Mera.

“That (Athena vs Thunder Rosa for the ROH Womens Title @ AEW All In: Texas) is the plan. I don’t know that it’s been announced, but it’s been pretty clear for a couple weeks.” said Meltzer [H/T WrestlePurists]

Athena vs. Thunder Rosa at All In has all the potential to become a blockbuster match, and fans will be hoping that what is currently speculation turns out to be reality. However, with the Fallen Goddess now seemingly showing interest in the recently announced Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, plans around her appearance at the PPV seem unclear.

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

