Record-breaking champion teases AEW All In appearance following Tony Khan’s blockbuster announcement

A recent but major announcement from AEW president Tony Khan has further intensified the buildup to All In, which is set to take place on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Texas. Now, a record-breaking champion has reacted to the announcement and teased her involvement.
After the announcement at last week's Collision, Tony Khan took to X earlier today to confirm the return of The Casino Gauntlet Match at the promotion's All In PPV. The event will host both the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet bouts, with the winners earning a future world title shot.
The announcement has now prompted a reaction from The ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, who teased her participation in the match.
"Hmmm ...," wrote Athena
"The Fallen Goddess," who has held the ROH Women's title for over 900 days, made her first appearance on AEW TV at Collision last Saturday since losing to Mercedes Mone in the semi-final of this year's Women's Owen Hart Cup in April.
Moreover, Athena had publicly expressed her desire to compete at All In. Time will tell if she ends up participating in the Casino Gauntlet match at the PPV.
AEW has reportedly planned Athena vs. Thunder Rosa at All In
Last week on Collision, ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Thunder Rosa found themselves on the opposite side of an eight-woman all-star tag match. The bout marked Athena's first appearance on AEW since April.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Tony Khan might be planning an ROH Title defense for Athena against La Mera Mera.
“That (Athena vs Thunder Rosa for the ROH Womens Title @ AEW All In: Texas) is the plan. I don’t know that it’s been announced, but it’s been pretty clear for a couple weeks.” said Meltzer [H/T WrestlePurists]
Athena vs. Thunder Rosa at All In has all the potential to become a blockbuster match, and fans will be hoping that what is currently speculation turns out to be reality. However, with the Fallen Goddess now seemingly showing interest in the recently announced Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, plans around her appearance at the PPV seem unclear.
