Twitter was rife with speculation as WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared a video of former NXT General Manager William Regal announcing the WarGames match.

The Game and Regal were crucial in the evolution of WarGames matches during their time in NXT. The general manager captivated fans with his unique pronunciation of the match. Ahead of Survivor Series, Hunter took to Twitter to share a clip of the AEW personality during his time on the developmental brand before his release earlier this year.

With William Regal currently signed to AEW, there have been rumors of his contract potentially coming to an end soon. At Full Gear, he turned on Jon Moxley to assist MJF in winning his first world title.

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

Following The Game's tweet, fans took to Twitter to speculate on whether Regal could be returning to the company. The WWE Universe were clamoring for the former general manager to return to "where he belongs."

Brady @BradyMeyer1119 @TaviJackson100 @TripleH I know, but with Triple H anything is possible @TaviJackson100 @TripleH I know, but with Triple H anything is possible

CHRIS @bcalwaysbusy @TripleH @WWE huge what if, they made a deal just to get Regal to introduce War Games despite being a huge part of the current world title angle at AEW 🤔 @TripleH @WWE huge what if, they made a deal just to get Regal to introduce War Games despite being a huge part of the current world title angle at AEW 🤔

Birds 🦅(9-1) @Simpsonnati @TripleH Hunter struck a deal with AEW just for this. Or is Regal back after what happened on Wednesday @TripleH Hunter struck a deal with AEW just for this. Or is Regal back after what happened on Wednesday

Triple H has been on a spree of bringing back previously released superstars. Names such as Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, and Karrion Kross, among others, have all returned to the company.

Survivor Series will see two WarGames matches being held, with the stipulation being brought to the main roster for the first time by Triple H.

Would you like to see MJF and William Regal on WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

