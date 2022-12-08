The Twitterverse is seemingly perplexed by the absence of the former TNT Champion, Miro, from AEW programming.

The Redeemer had a dominant run in Tony Khan's promotion last year, where he made a bid for the TNT title. After taking down a slew of opponents, he defeated Darby Allin in May to become the TNT Champion. It was only after several title defenses against the likes of Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer that he ultimately lost the belt to Sammy Guevara in September.

Since his last outing in a storyline involving the House of Black, Miro has not been seen on TV. While many initially believed that he was coping with an injury, recent reports suggest that he is perfectly healthy and eager to return. Despite his enthusiasm, AEW is yet to bring him back on-screen again.

This has prompted a number of reactions on Twitter, as fans are demanding to see Miro wrestling on TV.

Light Yagami @LightYagami101 @WrestlingCovers How about put him in a few matches? Sanjay Dutt and Jeff Jarrett are on tv weekly, im sure u can find room for Miro @WrestlingCovers How about put him in a few matches? Sanjay Dutt and Jeff Jarrett are on tv weekly, im sure u can find room for Miro

William Marshall @clyob39gc @WrestlingCovers Release him so he can back to wwe would be a great way to bring him back. @WrestlingCovers Release him so he can back to wwe would be a great way to bring him back.

BigLipNigga @BigLipsLLC @WrestlingCovers He should take the TNT title from Joe @WrestlingCovers He should take the TNT title from Joe

KING REEZY @Reezybags @WrestlingCovers If they have no creative plans for them send them over too #IMPACT so then at least they will have something to do @WrestlingCovers If they have no creative plans for them send them over too #IMPACT so then at least they will have something to do

Ultimo Bird (-_•) @FightBirdFight @WrestlingCovers Make him go after MJF. Not win obviously but him in the title scene would do wonders for him. @WrestlingCovers Make him go after MJF. Not win obviously but him in the title scene would do wonders for him.

AEW's Armchair Booker @AewBooker @WrestlingCovers @topropesquishy Throw him in a stable with Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, and Shawn Spears and call them No Creative Plan. @WrestlingCovers @topropesquishy Throw him in a stable with Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, and Shawn Spears and call them No Creative Plan.

Matt Rayment @Raymondo_316



Having a main event talent like this and completely wasting them is criminal. @WrestlingCovers If Tony can't find anything for someone like Miro he needs someone to help him book or hire someone else to do the booking.Having a main event talent like this and completely wasting them is criminal. @WrestlingCovers If Tony can't find anything for someone like Miro he needs someone to help him book or hire someone else to do the booking.Having a main event talent like this and completely wasting them is criminal.

Brandon Johnson @realdrjohnson @WrestlingCovers Imagine that, the booker of the year has no idea what to do with miro. @WrestlingCovers Imagine that, the booker of the year has no idea what to do with miro.

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will bring back Miro anytime soon.

The former TNT Champion's wife has teased joining him in AEW

While Miro himself may be absent from TV due to lack of creative plans, his wife CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) joining him could possibly open some doors.

The pair worked together in the Stamford-based promotion, where Perry initially played the role of Miro's manager. While The Redeemer was released by WWE in 2020, his wife remained with the company until the following year.

In an appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, CJ Perry commented on the possibility of joining her husband on Tony Khan's roster.

"I mean, Triple H, he's a genius. Stephanie's a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind. I think he is an incredible storyteller and entertaining. If the story is right, if it makes sense, I'm always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I'm totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories." (H/T: Wrestling News)

Only time will tell if Perry will embark on a new journey in AEW soon.

Do you think Miro has been underutilized in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments below!

