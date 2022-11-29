Released AEW star seemingly calls out Triple H and The Bloodline following Survivor Series WarGames

Former AEW star Bobby Fish recently took to social media to call out The Bloodline while tagging the likes of Triple H and Adam Cole in the post.

Fish was signed to AEW until August of this year when his contract expired, and neither party could come to a mutual agreement to extend it. Since then, Bobby Fish has appeared in IMPACT Wrestling, where he wrestled in two matches.

In light of The Bloodline's recent victory at Survivor Series WarGames, Fish took to Instagram to post a picture of the WWE faction below a throwback image of The Undisputed Era, claiming the former was imitating his stable.

"Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!" Fish posted.

Bobby Fish has faced a ton of criticism online ever since he departed from All Elite Wrestling. Despite fan opinions, the star was reportedly in attendance backstage at WWE NXT, fueling rumors of him making his return to the promotion.

Missed out on Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with last week's AEW results here.

The former AEW star recently firmly declared who he backs in the ongoing CM Punk vs. The Elite debacle

The now infamous Brawl Out continues to be at the center of All Elite Wrestling, especially since The Elite's return, while CM Punk remains unmentioned on the show. Bobby Fish notably took a few shots at Punk in the wake of the brawl and recently firmly stated why he's not a fan of the former Second City Saint.

During his interview with Ten Count's Steve Fall, Fish called The Elite his friends and cited this as to why he decided to back them up over CM Punk.

"They are my friends and like, yeah, I mean, you know, that's what friends do. You're not gonna let people mess with your friends. I've heard from all of the parties mentioned between all of this and those are guys that I do I stay in contact with." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Could Bobby Fish's stance on The Brawl Out end up buying his ticket back to AEW, or does the 46-year-old have a WWE return in his sights instead?

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes