Released WWE star debuts in Tony Khan's promotion

A former WWE Superstar has made her debut appearance in Tony Khan's Ring of Honor.

The superstar in question is Notorious Mimi. Formerly known as Sloane Jacobs, she was an active participant on the NXT roster. While she did not have a lot of wins, Mimi did face off against multiple stars like Nikkita Lyons and Roxanne Perez. She was released from the WWE developmental brand in 2022.

While Mimi has appeared in AEW before, this marks her first showing in ROH. In her debut match, she went up against Willow Nightingale. While Mimi put up a valiant offense, she was no match for Willow's strength and skill.

While Notorious Mimi has lost her debut bout, it remains to be seen how the rest of her ROH run will progress.

Tony Khan also announced a major signing this week for AEW

Aside from Mimi, highly sought-after free agent Jay White also made an appearance in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jay White had been one of the hottest free agents since his departure from NJPW. After weeks of speculation that he was headed to WWE, a recent report surfaced stating that WWE had apparently minimal interest in acquiring him. On this week's Dynamite episode, the Switchblade appeared to align himself with Juice Robinson and attack Ricky Starks.

Tony Khan also announced soon afterward that Jay White had signed a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The announcement was met with much surprise from fans, who seemed to believe WWE had fumbled the ball big time.

Given Jay White's charisma and skill in the squared circle, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the NJPW legend in the coming weeks.

