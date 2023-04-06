Create

"Vince is the reason", "WWE fumbled big" - Twitter in utter disbelief as AEW brings back former world champion 

A massive free agent has signed with AEW instead of WWE
A former world champion made a surprising appearance on AEW Dynamite this week, dispelling rumors of a WWE signing.

The star in question is none other than Jay White. The NJPW legend recently became a free agent, prompting speculation about his next move. Many fans believed that a deal with WWE was possibly on the cards.

However, it appears Jay White has made his choice. A recent report also claimed that the chances of the Switchblade joining WWE were dwindling over the WrestleMania weekend.

In the opening moments of Dynamite, Jay White appeared to ambush Ricky Starks alongside Juice Robinson. While the Absolute tried to put up a valiant defense, he was eventually overwhelmed by the Bullet Club duo. The segment ended with Starks laying in a heap in the ring while Jay and Juice walked out of the arena to loud cheers.

As expected, Jay White's appearance has caused a massive uproar on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

@SeanRossSapp Vince is the reason
@AngoPW WWE Fumbled Big time!
@AnothaOne44 Brother you see Jay white debut?! What a fumble by WWE
Jay White sprinted from those WWE rumors REAL quick LOL 😂 #AEWDynamite
Jay White went to AEW. Meanwhile WWE got nothing.
WWE put out it's worst Raw after mania ever and AEW put out Jay White. I almost believe WWE wants to lose
@TranquiloClubYT Just wait till Cody comes back next week
@SeanRossSapp Big L from WWE for sure.
@TheEnemiesPE3 Poor Hunter https://t.co/2bSbnWNJUM
@TheEnemiesPE3 HHH can't do anything now!Vince is back!

It appears that Jay White will be involved in a storyline with Ricky Starks. The Switchblade has also been associated with several other AEW stars. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him down the line.

Do you think Jay White will be a good fit in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

