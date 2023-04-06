"Vince is the reason", "WWE fumbled big" - Twitter in utter disbelief as AEW brings back former world champion 

A former world champion made a surprising appearance on AEW Dynamite this week, dispelling rumors of a WWE signing.

The star in question is none other than Jay White. The NJPW legend recently became a free agent, prompting speculation about his next move. Many fans believed that a deal with WWE was possibly on the cards.

However, it appears Jay White has made his choice. A recent report also claimed that the chances of the Switchblade joining WWE were dwindling over the WrestleMania weekend.

In the opening moments of Dynamite, Jay White appeared to ambush Ricky Starks alongside Juice Robinson. While the Absolute tried to put up a valiant defense, he was eventually overwhelmed by the Bullet Club duo. The segment ended with Starks laying in a heap in the ring while Jay and Juice walked out of the arena to loud cheers.

As expected, Jay White's appearance has caused a massive uproar on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Flip💪🏾 @Flip_3xx @AnothaOne44 Brother you see Jay white debut?! What a fumble by WWE @AnothaOne44 Brother you see Jay white debut?! What a fumble by WWE

Seth Brooks @SPBITW9 #AEWDynamite Jay White sprinted from those WWE rumors REAL quick LOL Jay White sprinted from those WWE rumors REAL quick LOL 😂 #AEWDynamite

Erik V. Veras #AsukaSZN @WDEVV7 Jay White went to AEW. Meanwhile WWE got nothing. Jay White went to AEW. Meanwhile WWE got nothing.

Turtle (Jenna Ortega Simp) @Sageof6turtles WWE put out it's worst Raw after mania ever and AEW put out Jay White. I almost believe WWE wants to lose WWE put out it's worst Raw after mania ever and AEW put out Jay White. I almost believe WWE wants to lose

El_crack @Elcrack94720308 @TranquiloClubYT Just wait till Cody comes back next week @TranquiloClubYT Just wait till Cody comes back next week

It appears that Jay White will be involved in a storyline with Ricky Starks. The Switchblade has also been associated with several other AEW stars. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him down the line.

Do you think Jay White will be a good fit in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes