  Released WWE star sends a three-word message ahead of debut match in Tony Khan's promotion

Released WWE star sends a three-word message ahead of debut match in Tony Khan's promotion

By Karan Raj
Published Sep 24, 2025 16:24 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of AEW [Image via AEW's YouTube]

A released WWE talent was recently announced for a major match in Tony Khan's promotion. Now, the star has sent a message ahead of the bout.

That star is former World Wrestling Entertainment star Lacey Lane (FKA Kayden Carter), who was released by the Stamford-based promotion in May this year. Lane, a former WWE women's tag team champion, has since made her debut for AEW's sister company, ROH. The erstwhile Kayden Carter is now set for another major bout in Tony Khan's company as she faces the interim ROH Women's World TV Champion Mina Shirakawa for her title this Thursday. Now, the 37-year-old has sent a three-word message ahead of her blockbuster bout.

also-read-trending Trending

Yesterday, ROH's official handle posted the match announcement on X, which garnered a response from Lacey Lane, who asked fans if they missed her.

"👀 Yall Miss Me ?!," wrote Lane

Former WWE star Lacey Lane (Fka Jayden Carter) had expressed a desire to join AEW before ROH debut

Ahead of her debut in ROH, Kayden Carter a.k.a. Lacey Lane had expressed her interest in joining AEW. The 37-year-old was speaking on Busted Open Radio, where she stated that the women's division in the Jacksonville-based promotion was on a different level.

“Okay, so I know people will probably look down at me for saying this but I could give a s**t because whatever, I wanna work. I think AEW is my speed, because, you know, those girls can f**king go. I love the way that they work," she said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Although the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion could not get over in the Stamford-based promotion, her journey in Ring of Honor seems to have started on the right foot. It will be interesting to see if she will defeat Mina Shirakawa for her ROH Women's World TV Title tomorrow.

Edited by Karan Raj
