Released WWE Superstar breaks silence on not returning to help The Miz on RAW despite massive speculation 

WWE Superstar The Miz has been suffering at the hands of Dexter Lumis for weeks now, and many fans believed he would finally get assistance from one of his oldest friends. However, it was not John Morrison who rescued The Miz, and in light of the speculation, Morrison took to social media to react after trending online.

The Miz has been facing prosecution from not only Dexter Lumis but also Johnny Gargano. Despite taking it solo, it was formerly released by WWE Superstar Jonah (aka Bronson Reed), who came to the A-Lister's aid, not Morrison. Since the star was last seen on AEW television, many fans were hoping to see the promotion suffer another knock at the hands of Triple H.

After trending for most of the day, John Hennigan (real name) took to Twitter to react to the numerous fans hoping to see him in WWE.

"Heard I was trending! … what’d I miss??" - Hennigan Tweeted.

John Morrison @TheRealMorrison Heard I was trending! … what’d I miss?? Heard I was trending! … what’d I miss??

Despite Hennigan not returning to WWE last night, Konnan believes that both the star and his wife, Taya Valkyrie, could return to the promotion if Triple H personally called them up.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results here.

While he didn't return to WWE, could Johnny Elite make an appearance in AEW again?

Hennigan added yet another name to his long list of ring names when he appeared in AEW as Johnny Elite during the Owen Hart Cup Memorial Tournament quarterfinals.

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, the star commented on whether or not he'd return to AEW if the opportunity arose.

"I feel AEW has so much happening that it's tough to introduce a new storyline. Timing is almost everything in this business and maybe the time at AEW isn't right now. It could be next week? It could be in six months? What company and what time is so hard to explain to people." (H/T Fightful)

The veteran is currently enjoying his time wrestling at various promotions on the Independent Circuit, meaning he isn't sitting idly and waiting for a call from Triple H or Tony Khan. Either way, it seems like Hennigan is open to joining either promotion and could shock fans with a return as soon as he thinks it will make an impact.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes