Wrestling veteran thinks former WWE Superstar could return to the company if Triple H personally called him up

Konnan recently shared his thoughts on how John Morrison and his wife, Taya Valkyrie, could return to WWE if Triple H personally gives them a call.

Many performers fell victim to the budget cuts the global juggernaut made in 2020-2021, including Morrison and Valkyrie. However, some like Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Karrion Kross, among a host of others, have made their way back with Triple H at the helm.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Keepin' It 100, Konnan responded to a fan who wondered if Morrison and Valyrire could be back in the promotion. The WCW legend stated that although they were displeased with their release, they may consider returning if Hunter personally gets in touch with them:

"I think neither of them were happy the way they were released from WWE. Morrison was definitely buried, but I'm sure if Triple H called them himself and say, "things have changed," I'm sure they would consider it," said Konnan (From 2:30 - 2:42)

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison is also in touch with Tony Khan and AEW

Since his departure from the global juggernaut, John Morrison has performed for several promotions, including AEW, under the ring name Johnny Elite. However, he didn't ink a full-time deal with Tony Khan's company.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers According to PW Insider:

John Morrison is not signed to AEW, but the door is open for him to return.



I personally would like to see him return to IMPACT.

According to PW Insider:John Morrison is not signed to AEW, but the door is open for him to return.I personally would like to see him return to IMPACT. https://t.co/ogkwjZvLzg

A recent report from Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone suggests that Morrison has been in touch with Khan regarding his status in AEW, which has so far yielded positive results. A possible return to WWE will become nearly impossible if the 42-year-old performer ends up signing a deal with AEW.

Taya Valkyrie is also busy working for multiple promotions across the globe like IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, and more. She didn't make it to the main roster during his first tenure with WWE, so joining the company back could allow her to showcase her talents to a broader audience.

Do you see John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie heading back to the global juggernaut? Sound off in the comments section below.

