Released WWE Superstar finally reunites with Saraya (fka Paige) after 10 years

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) met a recently released WWE star after a decade at an event. The talent shared a picture with The Glampire to celebrate their reunion.

Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) was released from WWE in May after four years with the company. She was one of the top stars in NXT but never made it to the main roster before her exit. The 24-year-old star is currently wrestling on the independent circuit.

Saraya is also a free agent right now. Earlier this year, the former Paige announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling after more than two years with the organization. Elayna Black and Saraya posed together for a snap at a recently concluded fan convention.

Black shared a picture with the former AEW Women's World Champion on her Instagram Story and disclosed that they had reunited after 10 years.

"Reunited 10 years later @saraya," Black wrote.

Saraya's (fka Paige) message to fans asking about her WWE return

Ever since Saraya's AEW departure, fans and analysts have been speculating about her potential WWE return. Fans on the internet have been asking the same question of the former Paige, which she is fed up with.

During her interview with Denise Salcedo, Saraya called out the fans who keep asking her about a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. She urged them to stop bothering her.

“Are you coming back to WWE? Every single time without fail. I’m just like, I don’t know what’s going on, I’m so sorry. But then people are always like bitter online and everyone just says I’m talking about it. I’m like, mother****** keep asking me. F***. Yeah, exactly. Like, wait and see. Like, I don’t know, you guys. Will you stop f***** asking me that?” Saraya said.

Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for the former Divas Champion.

