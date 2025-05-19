"Will you stop f*** asking me that?" - Former AEW star is furious over being asked about returning to WWE

A former AEW star has mentioned how WWE is often brought up when fans talk to her, and it seems to be getting on her nerves. This comes at a time when she is currently a free agent, with no definite plans for her future.

Saraya (fka Paige) is a star who has made a name for herself with both companies and has reigned as their women's world champion. In late March, she announced that she had departed from the Tony Khan-led company after a two-and-a-half-year stint with them.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the 32-year-old revealed that she often gets asked when she will be returning to WWE. It seems that this has gotten on her nerves, as she mentioned this happens every single time she interacts with fans. She often apologizes and tells them that she is still in the dark about anything regarding that, but it seems she has reached her boiling point.

“Are you coming back to WWE? Every single time without fail. I’m just like, I don’t know what’s going on, I’m so sorry. But then people are always like bitter online and everyone just says I’m talking about it. I’m like, mother****** keep asking me. F***. Yeah, exactly. Like, wait and see. Like, I don’t know, you guys. Will you stop f***** asking me that?” [H/T RSN]

Saraya was spotted recently with several WWE legends

At a recent convention, the former AEW Women's World Champion found herself among legendary company, as several icons in the business were also at the event.

She took to X/Twitter to share a picture of herself with several legends in the business, including the likes of Mick Foley, Mickie James, and Booker T, along with his wife, Queen Sharmell.

"Helluva crew today though!! 😍🔥" Saraya wrote.

At this point, there is no telling what the future holds for Saraya as she is pursuing her endeavors away from the ring. Fans should wait for updates on whether a return to WWE is a possibility.

