[Photo] Paige reunites with WWE legends after AEW exit

Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya (fka Paige) has posted a photograph alongside multiple WWE legends from a recent event. The Anti-Diva left the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year.

Saraya had made her All Elite Wrestling debut at Grand Slam 2022. Her run in the company saw her lock horns with many of its budding and top names, including Britt Baker, Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm, and even win the AEW Women's World Championship on her home soil at All In London 2023. The Anti-Diva had been missing in action since October last year and was seemingly focused on working on her non-wrestling projects.

This past March, however, Saraya revealed that she was parting ways with AEW. Amid ongoing rumors of her potential WWE return, the former Divas Champion recently took to X/Twitter to upload a photograph of herself alongside several legends who have plied their trade in the Stamford-based company, such as Mick Foley, Booker T, and Queen Sharmell.

"Helluva crew today though!! [heart-eyes emoji][fire emoji]," wrote Paige in the caption.

Check out Saraya's tweet below:

Despite her exit, the erstwhile Paige has also been open about the prospects of an All Elite Wrestling comeback.

Former AEW star Saraya was assaulted by a fan recently

Saraya was recently in attendance at a signing in Ontario, California. Unfortunately, the former Outcasts member was harassed by a fan at the event, who tried to kiss The Diva of Tomorrow. The 32-year-old took to X/Twitter recently to reveal that she was safe, and asked her followers not to similarly violate wrestlers' personal boundaries at conventions and meetings.

"Obviously, I tweeted out that a fan tried to kiss me during my signing, actually during my photo ops, to be exact. And I just want to - obviously put it out there first that I'm okay. I've been getting a lot of texts, tweets, calls, everything imaginable to make sure I'm good. I promise you, I'm good. I managed to get away, and he ended up leaving, so it's good. But I just wanna put a PSA out there - I am a hugger, I've always been a hugger when it comes to my fans, but going forward I would love if we just stick to handshakes, just to be safer, and just to have a little bit of a boundary. We shouldn't have to worry about that kind of stuff," said Saraya. [ 0:05 - 0:49]

It remains to be seen whether Saraya is gearing up for a WWE comeback.

