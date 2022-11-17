Released WWE Superstar reacts to Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) officially debuting decades-old character on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley shared his hilarious thoughts on the debut of Paul Wight's decades-old character in AEW.

Last night on Dynamite, Wight revived his Captain Insano character after 24 years. He appeared in The Acclaimed's (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) music video called "A Hand for a Hand," issuing a threat to The Gunns (Austin and Colten).

The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions proceeded to poke fun at their challengers Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (Swerve in Our Glory) by having dopplegangers call Insano via a telephone toy.

Rawley (whose real name is Dean Muhtadi) took to Twitter to express his excitement upon seeing Captain Insano grace the screens once again.

The former WWE Superstar exclaimed that Wight was his favorite wrestler.

Wight played the aforementioned character in Adam Sandler's sports comedy film, The Waterboy, on November 9, 1998 at the height of his WCW run.

Paul Wight and wrestling fans responded to former WWE talent Mojo Rawley's reaction to Captain Insano's AEW debut

The current AEW Dark: Elevation commentator thanked Mojo Rawley on Twitter for showing appreciation for his Captain Insano character.

Aside from Paul Wight, numerous fans also reacted to Rawley's hysterical reaction to the reprising of the former's role in The Waterboy movie.

However, one fan was critical of the revival of the two-decade old character although the love for The Acclaimed was there. The user stated that it was unnecessary for Insano to be part of the tag team champions' music video.

Tmac4113 @tmac41132 @MojoMuhtadi @PaulWight This was awful. I love the acclaimed but this wasn’t it @MojoMuhtadi @PaulWight This was awful. I love the acclaimed but this wasn’t it

Meanwhile, a netizen had different thoughts and instead wanted to see Rawley compete again in a squared circle.

The 36-year old had a nine-year run in WWE where he won the 24/7 Championship seven times and the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy in 2017.

Fans should watch AEW programming in the next few days to see if Insano will make a cameo once again.

