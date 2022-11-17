AEW Dynamite ahead of Full Gear 2022 Results: Massive title match, suspended stars’ return announced, Jon Moxley and MJF in fiery main event segment

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. The show featured five matches and multiple segments in the build-up to the Full Gear pay-per-view.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite

The match started with a brawl between all four men. Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho battled at ringside, while Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara clashed inside the ring. The Blackpool Combat Club members got the advantage and unloaded on Jericho Appreciation Society members with elbow strikes.

Guevara and Danielson officially started the match. The latter dominated The Spanish God, and Castagnoli tagged in. He hit a big boot, but Guevara responded with a dropkick. Sammy Guevara then went for a suplex. However, Castagnoli reversed it into a vertical suplex. Danielson was tagged in, and he hit some chops and roundhouse kicks on Guevara.

Guevara targeted Danielson's injured eye to get the upper hand and tagged in Chris Jericho. He hit a few chops, but Danielson stopped him by stomping on his elbow and tagging in Castagnoli. The Swiss star unloaded with uppercuts before Danielson tagged himself in with a blind tag. After a back-and-forth between Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, JAS got the advantage following a cheap shot with a bat from Jericho.

Claudio Castagnoli was eventually tagged and unloaded on both Chris and Sammy. He hit a big lariat on Jericho for a two-count and followed it up with a springboard off the ropes for another two-count. Toward the end, Guevara bit Danielson's eye and hit a springboard cutter. Jericho then hit a Lionsault for a two-count.

Castagnoli came in and hit the Giant Swing multiple times on The Wizard before transitioning into a sharpshooter. Chris Jericho eventually tapped out to give the BCC members the victory.

Result: Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli def. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite

Billy Gunn attacked Swerve Strickland as he was making his entrance. Officials took Gunn to the backstage area as Anthony Bowens got some offense after Gunn's onslaught on Strickland.

Bowens hit a thrust kick inside the ring on Strickland, but the latter retaliated with a hurricanrana. He then took out Bowens outside and dropped him on the guardrails for good measure. At one point in the bout, Anthony Bowens was busted open as Swerve kept up the momentum.

Bowens came back into the match with some heavy strikes and a shoulder tackle. He then hit an Olympic Slam for a two-count. He went for the Arrival, but Strickland recovered and hit a brain buster and a kick for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Swerve Strickland hit the Swerve Stomp for a two-count and went for Swerve Kick, but Bowens dodged it.

Anthony Bowens then looked to roll up Strickland, but the latter hit the JML Driver to pick up the victory.

Result: Swerve Strickland def. Anthony Bowens on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Samoa Joe interview with Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe started by saying it was a pleasure sharing the ring with Tony Schiavone. He then opened up on the massive betrayal last week. Joe noted that Wardlow overhyped himself and paid the price for it. Samoa Joe then asked anyone who had a problem with him to come to the ring.

Powerhouse Hobbs appeared and said he had been dealing with Mr. Mayhem for the last few weeks. He then teased going after Joe, but Wardlow's music played, and he ambushed his former partner.

A brawl ensued between all three behemoths as the entire locker room came out to separate them. Wardlow eventually hit a big suicide dive outside to take out Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, and the security at ringside to end the segment.

Death Triangle (c) vs. Top Flight and AR Fox on AEW Dynamite - Trios Championship Match

Darius Martin and Rey Fenix started the match for the two teams, respectively. After a back-and-forth, the two men came to a stalemate and tagged in Dante Martin and Penta.

Dante picked up the pace with a springboard and followed it up with a dropkick. AR Fox was tagged in. He battled PAC before all six men showed off their skills inside the squared circle. The champions stopped their challengers' momentum with triple dropkicks for a two-count.

Darius Mante and PAC were battling after the melee ended. Darius hit a running boot and a brainbuster for a one-count. Toward the end of the match, Fox hit a 450 Splash for a two-count. However, Fenix hit a feint kick and followed it up with the Fear Factor. He then took out Top Flight, and PAC hit Black Arrow to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Death Triangle retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Death Triangle namedropped The Elite as their challengers for Full Gear. The match graphics confirmed their return, and the match was made official.

Ethan Page vs. Bandido on AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page came out by saying that he didn't care who won between Jon Moxley and MJF at Full Gear 2022. As the match started, both men squared off in the middle of the ring before Bandido mocked Page.

Ethan Page responded with kicks, but Bandido came back with a suplex. A distraction from Stokely Hathaway allowed Page to get the advantage over Bandido. The latter hit a dropkick on the apron and followed it up with a moonsault.

Bandido then hit the Tornillo for a two-count. Page came back with a cutter for a two-count. He looked to hit the Avalanche Ego's Edge, but Bandido hit a hurricanrana instead.

Towards the end of the match, Bandido went up the top rope, but Ethan Page stopped him in his tracks. The latter then hit a body slam off the ropes and followed it up with a shoulder tackle. Page then hit the Ego's Edge to pick up the victory.

Result: Ethan Page def. Bandido on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay A.S. on AEW Dynamite

Anna Jay A.S. avoided a takedown and taunted Toni Storm to start off. Storm took her down with a shoulder tackle and a high boot. Jay A.S. came back with a monkey flip and followed it up with a backbreaker/spin kick combination move.

After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Storm hit a lariat and fisherman suplex for a two-count. She then followed it up with a hip attack on Anna to take her outside. The latter fought back with a Gory Special at the ringside area.

Towards the end of the match, Anna Jay A.S. set up for the QueenSlayer, but Toni Storm hit a hip attack in the corner instead. She then applied Cloverleaf to pick up the submission victory.

Result: Toni Storm def. Anna Jay A.S. on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Jamie Hayter came out to the ring and confronted Toni Storm before their clash at Full Gear.

Jon Moxley and MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley claimed that he was the best pro wrestler on the planet, faced all kinds of challengers, and defined the AEW World Championship. He said that he had a sick mind and loved pain and violence. Moxley added that he didn't care about the pain.

Moxley then asked who MJF was before mentioning that The Salt of the Earth went on a hiatus earlier this year. He took shots at MJF and said he was not shaking in his boots at the prospect of facing the former Pinnacle leader.

Stokely Hathaway and The Firm came out at this point and attacked Jon Moxley and William Regal inside the ring. MJF came out and unloaded on The Firm before telling them to leave the city. MJF then said that he only saved Moxley because he wants the latter at 100% and doesn't want excuses from his fans.

MJF talked about how he wouldn't stop before winning the AEW World Championship and how the title meant more to him than food and water. MJF then spoke about this being his time and how Moxley would discover why he was called The Devil. Jon Moxley interrupted him and said he never saw the appeal in MJF before saying they would find out at Full Gear.

The segment ended with both men squaring off in the middle of the ring, with William Regal taunting The Salt of the Earth.

