  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Rematch to an all-time great AEW classic officially announced

Rematch to an all-time great AEW classic officially announced

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 30, 2025 05:13 GMT
Two AEW stars are set to run back a classic singles match [Image Credits: AEW
Two AEW stars are set to run back a classic singles match [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

AEW's sister-promotion Ring of Honor has hosted some of the best pro-wrestling matches of this year, including one contested over the company's World Championship. Now, it has been announced that the current title-holder Bandido is set to run it back with Hechicero at an upcoming CMLL show.

Ad

"The Most Wanted" star has undoubtedly solidified his status as one of AEW's breakout performers this year. He became the ROH World Champion this past April at AEW Dynasty 2025, beating Chris Jericho in a Title vs Mask match. The luchador subsequently defended the strap against the likes of Jay Lethal, Gringo Loco, and Mansoor in Proving Ground bouts, and also retained it against Dralistico and Mascara Dorada.

Later, in two of his toughest tests till date, Bandido defended the ROH World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita at Supercard of Honor, and more recently against Hechicero last month at Death Before Dishonor. His bout against The Alchemist of The Ring has been regarded as one of the most acclaimed matches of 2025 so far. It has now been announced by CMLL that Bandido will clash with Hechicero for the Ring of Honor Title once again, at the Mexican promotion's upcoming October 3 event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

It remains to be seen if Hechicero will be able to bring the ROH World Title to the Don Callis Family this coming Friday.

Bandido defended another one of his AEW titles recently

It was at last month's Forbidden Door pay-per-view that Bandido became a double champion, teaming with Brody King to win a three-way match for The Hurt Syndicate's AEW World Tag Team Titles also featuring FTR as the third team. The duo kicked off September by retaining the belts against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders, and a little over a week later defended them successfully in CMLL against Galeon Fantasma.

Ad

Shortly after, Brodido put their championships on the line against JetSpeed, The Young Bucks and the team of Josh Alexander and Hechicero in a Four-Way Ladder Match at All Out : Toronto. Following on the heels of their PPV retention, on the September 24 episode of Dynamite, they mounted yet another successful defense of the tag titles against The Gates of Agony.

World Tag Team Champions, Brodido [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]
World Tag Team Champions, Brodido [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen which team will step up to Bandido and Brody King next.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications