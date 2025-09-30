Rematch to an all-time great AEW classic officially announced

AEW's sister-promotion Ring of Honor has hosted some of the best pro-wrestling matches of this year, including one contested over the company's World Championship. Now, it has been announced that the current title-holder Bandido is set to run it back with Hechicero at an upcoming CMLL show.&quot;The Most Wanted&quot; star has undoubtedly solidified his status as one of AEW's breakout performers this year. He became the ROH World Champion this past April at AEW Dynasty 2025, beating Chris Jericho in a Title vs Mask match. The luchador subsequently defended the strap against the likes of Jay Lethal, Gringo Loco, and Mansoor in Proving Ground bouts, and also retained it against Dralistico and Mascara Dorada.Later, in two of his toughest tests till date, Bandido defended the ROH World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita at Supercard of Honor, and more recently against Hechicero last month at Death Before Dishonor. His bout against The Alchemist of The Ring has been regarded as one of the most acclaimed matches of 2025 so far. It has now been announced by CMLL that Bandido will clash with Hechicero for the Ring of Honor Title once again, at the Mexican promotion's upcoming October 3 event.It remains to be seen if Hechicero will be able to bring the ROH World Title to the Don Callis Family this coming Friday.Bandido defended another one of his AEW titles recentlyIt was at last month's Forbidden Door pay-per-view that Bandido became a double champion, teaming with Brody King to win a three-way match for The Hurt Syndicate's AEW World Tag Team Titles also featuring FTR as the third team. The duo kicked off September by retaining the belts against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders, and a little over a week later defended them successfully in CMLL against Galeon Fantasma.Shortly after, Brodido put their championships on the line against JetSpeed, The Young Bucks and the team of Josh Alexander and Hechicero in a Four-Way Ladder Match at All Out : Toronto. Following on the heels of their PPV retention, on the September 24 episode of Dynamite, they mounted yet another successful defense of the tag titles against The Gates of Agony.World Tag Team Champions, Brodido [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]It remains to be seen which team will step up to Bandido and Brody King next.