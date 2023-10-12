Renee Paquette celebrates major milestone within AEW

AEW's Renee Paquette is a beloved name in pro wrestling, and many in the industry have praised her. Recently, Paquette took to social media and celebrated reaching a major milestone in the promotion.

Paquette is best known for her time in WWE as Renee Young, as well as for being the wife of Jon Moxley. In October 2022, after not being signed to any promotion, she made her debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Now, a full year after her signing and warm welcome in AEW's first Toronto show, Renee Paquette took to social media to celebrate the milestone with all her fans.

"A year with you beauts!!" Paquette posted.

Unfortunately, Renee Paquette was recently the victim of a car burglar who broke into her vehicle. Taking to X, she sarcastically thanked the criminal for breaking into her car without actually taking anything of value.

Renee Paquette took to social media to react to Jon Moxley's AEW commentary debut

While the Purveyor of Violence is better known as a violent pro wrestling, he took a surprising new role during Bryan Danielson's WrestleDream match. Instead of getting into the ring, due to his injury, the veteran sat at commentary and tried his hand at the craft.

Many fans praised Moxley's attempt despite his usage of vulgar words, which numerous people found entertaining. On top of this, Renee Paquette was also impressed and took to social media to swoon over Jon Moxley.

"Jon on commentary what can't this hunk do?!?" Paquette posted.

It remains to be seen if fans will hear Jon Moxley on commentary again, or even Paquette, who took on the craft in NXT. Considering that Moxley has a lengthy contract with the promotion, Renee could likely be with All Elite Wrestling for a long enough time to try her hand in different divisions.

