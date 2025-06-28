Renee Paquette, Chris Jericho and other current/former AEW stars react to major reunion at Jinder Mahal's wedding

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal got married yesterday. The 38-year-old's wedding saw a major reunion, which drew significant reactions from AEW's current and old stars. Mahal was accompanied on this special occasion by his former 3MB teammates, Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater.

The three superstars were part of the comedic faction in WWE before they became household names, but they were extremely over with the fans during their time as a group. The photo of their reunion was posted on Instagram by the groom himself.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who worked with the trio during their time in WWE, had some words of affection for 3MB.

"Awesome pic!!❤️," his coment read.

Former World Champion Chris Jericho's comment. (Image via Jinder Mahal's Instagram)

Another one of the company's wrestlers, Satnam Singh, liked the picture shared by Mahal, whereas Renne Paquette, the promotion's star backstage interviewer, showered them with emojis on the post.

Renee Paquette's comment on Jinder's wedding post. (Image via Jinder Mahal's Instagram)

The post also drew a reaction from former AEW star and Chris Jericho's old stablemate, Mike Santana. His reply to the picture was similar to Jericho's as he delivered a simple one-word message.

"Amazing!" Santana commented.

Mike Santana's comment on Jinder's wedding post. (Image via Jinder Mahal's Instagram)

Former AEW World Champion set to return soon?

Chris Jericho is a certified legend in the pro wrestling business, having been an active competitor for over three decades. The 54-year-old was the first wrestler AEW signed back in 2019, and he also became the promotion's inaugural World Champion. Since then, he has also been the ROH World Champion twice, but has been absent from TV for over two months now.

Jericho was last seen on the Dynamite following April's Dynasty pay-per-view, where he was livid over losing his ROH World Championship to Bandido at the PPV. He has since been on a hiatus due to his band, Fozzy, being on tour.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently claimed that his band's tour is now over and that Jericho could be returning to programming soon. The Lionheart is reportedly waiting on a go-ahead from Tony Khan before he makes his return.

