Renee Paquette, Corey Graves, Cope, and others react to AEW star Dustin Rhodes' huge announcement

Multiple WWE and AEW stars, such as Corey Graves, Renee Paquette, Cope, and more, recently reacted to a major personal announcement by Dustin Rhodes. The former Goldust is one of the most beloved personalities in pro wrestling.

Ad

Dustin Rhodes is currently signed with AEW and is also the reigning ROH World Tag Team as well as World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. Besides his success in the ring, Dustin recently achieved a significant personal milestone.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dustin announced that he had been free from drugs and alcohol for 17 years now. He sent the following message to his followers:

"Huge day for me! Thank you God for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me! #CleanIsCool #17yrs #KeepSteppin," Dustin wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Multiple AEW stars, such as Renee Paquette, Cope, and more, reacted with likes and comments on The Natural's post. WWE commentator Corey Graves and TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard also responded to the veteran's update.

Several stars from the wrestling fraternity reacted to the great news shared by Dustin through likes and comments on Instagram

Dustin Rhodes is set for a major title match at AEW Double or Nothing

Last Saturday on Collision, current ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara squared off against CRU to earn the right to challenge the AEW World Tag Team Champions. The coveted gold is held by Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate.

Ad

The Sons of Texas managed to secure the win in a competitive tag team encounter to become the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Dustin and Guevara will challenge Lashley and Benjamin for the title at Double or Nothing 2025 on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

If The Natural manages to capture the AEW World Tag Team Title on Sunday, he will be holding three different championships, including the ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team titles. It will be interesting to see which team reigns supreme in Phoenix, Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More