Renee Paquette, Corey Graves, Cope, and others react to AEW star Dustin Rhodes' huge announcement

Multiple WWE and AEW stars, such as Corey Graves, Renee Paquette, Cope, and more, recently reacted to a major personal announcement by Dustin Rhodes. The former Goldust is one of the most beloved personalities in pro wrestling.
Dustin Rhodes is currently signed with AEW and is also the reigning ROH World Tag Team as well as World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. Besides his success in the ring, Dustin recently achieved a significant personal milestone.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Dustin announced that he had been free from drugs and alcohol for 17 years now. He sent the following message to his followers:
"Huge day for me! Thank you God for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me! #CleanIsCool #17yrs #KeepSteppin," Dustin wrote.
Multiple AEW stars, such as Renee Paquette, Cope, and more, reacted with likes and comments on The Natural's post. WWE commentator Corey Graves and TNA Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard also responded to the veteran's update.
Dustin Rhodes is set for a major title match at AEW Double or Nothing
Last Saturday on Collision, current ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara squared off against CRU to earn the right to challenge the AEW World Tag Team Champions. The coveted gold is held by Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate.
The Sons of Texas managed to secure the win in a competitive tag team encounter to become the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Dustin and Guevara will challenge Lashley and Benjamin for the title at Double or Nothing 2025 on Sunday.
If The Natural manages to capture the AEW World Tag Team Title on Sunday, he will be holding three different championships, including the ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team titles. It will be interesting to see which team reigns supreme in Phoenix, Arizona.