The Hurt Syndicate's title reign could be in serious jeopardy after AEW stars' big win

Two popular AEW stars are slated to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the World Tag Team Title after their win. The Syndicate's title reign may be in serious jeopardy, considering the pedigree of its challengers.
On the most recent episode of Collision, AEW stars Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara competed in a number one contenders match against Lio Rush and Action Andretti of CRU. While Dustin and Sammy are already the ROH World Tag Team Champions, they had the opportunity to secure a shot at the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Title.
While this week's Collision was abruptly cut off due to technical difficulties before the tag team match even started, the results were already known since it was a taped show.
At the end of a competitive tag team encounter, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara got the win. They will now challenge Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
The Natural and The Spanish God will challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the World Tag Team Title at the 2025 Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25. Lashley and Benjamin's title reign could be in serious jeopardy since Rhodes and Guevara have been delivering stellar performances as the ROH World Tag Team Champions. Moreover, they have defeated multiple top tandems.