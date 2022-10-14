"They didn’t want to step on Jon's toes or any of those things" - Renee Paquette details backstage atmosphere prior to her AEW signing

Renee Paquette has detailed how the backstage atmosphere played its part in her signing with AEW.

The former WWE broadcaster debuted during the first-ever Dynamite in Canada, with her signing announced by Tony Khan before the show. She brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having worked as a commentator, host, and interviewer in WWE for almost ten years.

During a recent episode of The Sessions, Renee opened up on what it took to get to AEW. She explained that there may have been concerns given her husband Jon Moxley's position in the company.

"So, I think it was more so like them talking about it. Because I don’t know if it was like, I think a lot of people just thought that I was sort of like done with wrestling to a degree. And maybe they didn’t want to ask me to do something that I didn’t want to do, or they didn’t want to step on Jon’s toes or any of those things, and those are all very real things that could have been. But yeah, I think like, it was just the timing of everything," Paquette said. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Renee kicked off Dynamite by interviewing Christian Cage ahead of Luchasaurus' clash with Jungle Boy. It was an apt opening segment for her in the company, considering the show was in her hometown of Toronto.

The new AEW signee explained what made her make the move

Paquette left WWE in 2020, one year following her husband's departure. On two occasions after leaving, she returned to host shows for WWE, but she hadn't committed to a role outside her podcast until this past week.

The former RAW commentator explained what drove her to join AEW. For her, it was a case of missing pro wrestling!

"So to have that happen, and now this opportunity with AEW... It's missing being around professional wrestling, it's missing that TV aspect of doing things," Paquette added.

Paquette has also hinted at her potential role in the promotion. It remains to be seen whether she will appear alongside her husband.

