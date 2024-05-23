Renee Paquette reacts to Big E's career announcement

Big E and The New Day are among the most popular names in pro wrestling. The former WWE Champion has been out of in-ring action due to an injury. He recently added an update on his professional life outside of wrestling.

In March 2022, Big E feuded with Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a series of match-ups. During one of their matches, he accidentally landed on his head and broke his neck after Holland put him through a suplex outside the ring. While he has been out of the ring since then, his career outside the squared circle is seemingly moving forward.

According to his post, he will play a part in the Peacock series Laid, a show about a woman who finds out her former lovers are dying under mysterious circumstances. Some members of the wrestling fraternity have commented on the recent development, including AEW personality Renee Paquette and Matt Cardona, who recently returned to the Jacksonville-based company.

Paquette expressed her happiness about the development by posting the 'party face' emojis.

E made his WWE debut on NXT in 2012, though he signed a developmental contract with the company in 2009. He made his debut on RAW in 2012. He was unsuccessful when he and Ziggler faced Team Hell No at WrestleMania 29 for the WWE Tag Team Champion. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods formed The New Day in 2014, and he returned to singles competition only in 2020.

Renee Paquette reacts to a heartbreaking update by Big E

Earlier, Big E had given an update about whether he will return to the ring. The Powerhouse of Positivity has been away from the ring after an injury.

Recently, he had an update about his medical clearance, and Renee Paquette commented on it.

"Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good," E wrote.

To this, Renee reacted:

Injuries and botches have the potential to end a wrestler's career. The New Day fans are certainly disappointed by the turn of events, and only time will tell if the former WWE Champion will ever return to the ring.