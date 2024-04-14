Renee Paquette, Matt Cardona, and more react to Big E's heartbreaking WWE update

Renee Paquette, Matt Cardona, and several other wrestlers react to Big E's heartbreaking WWE update.

Big E has proven himself to be one of the most popular stars in the WWE due to his entertaining skills. He reached the height of his career when he captured the WWE Championship in 2021. However, the New Day member has been out of action for over two years due to a severe neck injury. In fact, his last match was on March 11, 2022, against Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

Recently, The Powerhouse of Positivity took to social media to provide a medical update, hinting that he might never return to the ring.

"Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good."

Following the tweet, several people from the industry reacted to this heartbreaking update.

AEW star Thunder Rosa also commented, saying that it's a good thing that E is free from pain.

Dustin Rhodes also reacted to E's health update.

Big E asked New Day to find a replacement for him

E's career took off when he joined New Day. Together, the trio has established themselves as one of the best factions in WWE history. Despite Big E's injury, New Day has still been competing in tag matches on RAW.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Champion revealed that he asked his New Day stablemates to find a replacement for him, but they quickly shut down the idea.

"I said to the boys, 'I've been out for two years — if you want to find a new partner, I understand,'" said Big E. "They very quickly shut that down. I'm proud of what they're doing. Kofi is in [his] 40s, and he's still doing his thing. They're building a legacy, and I'm extremely proud of them. And I'm proud to still be a member of The New Day."

Although it doesn't look like he will be returning to the ring any time soon, E is always seen smiling and finding new ways to entertain the fans. The WWE Superstar has truly lived up to his "Powerhouse of Positivity" nickname.

