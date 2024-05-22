WWE star Big E makes major career announcement

WWE Superstar Big E has made a major career announcement today on social media. The New Day member has not competed in a match since suffering a broken neck in March 2022.

Big E broke his neck after a move by Ridge Holland went wrong outside the ring on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. The veteran has provided fans with updates during his recovery and has made several appearances for WWE during his time away from the ring. He took to social media today to announce that he has been cast in an upcoming comedy series titled 'Laid' on the Peacock streaming service.

The show centers around a woman who finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and she must confront her past. He shared an article about the upcoming show from Deadline and you can check out his post below.

The former WWE Champion has appeared on the pre-show panels for premium live events in recent months alongside CM Punk as he recovers from his torn triceps suffered in January.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes Big E should retire from WWE

Dutch Mantell recently shared what he would do if he was in Big E's situation and suggested that he big man retire from in-ring competition.

The New Day star is very popular amongst wrestling fans and many have been hoping for his return since his unfortunate injury. However, Dutch Mantell believes it might be in the 38-year-old's best interest to walk away from the ring. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legend noted it is too big of a risk for Big E and his family to return to the squared circle:

"It's too big of a liability for him and his family for him to take that chance. I think if I was him, I just say, my wrestling days are over, and I just keep the job at WWE because they'll have him doing something," he added. [From 01:19:31 to 01:19:48]

Charlotte Flair is also out of action with a significant injury, but recently announced she has been cast in an upcoming horror film. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Big E and if he will ever compete in a WWE match again.