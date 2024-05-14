Charlotte Flair makes major career announcement amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has made a major career announcement today on social media. The Queen has not appeared on WWE television since her injury last year.

Flair took to her Instagram today to announce that she has been cast in an upcoming independent horror film. According to Deadline, the former world champion will be portraying a sociopathic tech expert on a deadly game show in an upcoming film titled You Lose You Die.

The Queen shared on her Instagram today that she was excited to be a part of the project and claimed that her fans were in for a treat.

"So incredibly excited to be apart of this movie 🙏 You’ll be in for a treat🩸😏👀," she wrote.

The veteran suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a singles match against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown. She has been providing fans with updates during her recovery from the injury.

WWE star wants to main event WrestleMania 41 with Charlotte Flair

A popular WWE Superstar is hoping to get the chance to battle Charlotte Flair at next year's WrestleMania.

Tiffany Stratton was recently called up to the main roster and the 25-year-old has already established herself as a star. She competed in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash 2024 earlier this month in France. However, she missed her attempt at the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, and Bayley rolled up Naomi moments later to retain the title.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, Stratton named Flair as someone she would like to battle at WrestleMania. She also commented on the rumors that WrestleMania 41 would be in her hometown of Minnesota.

However, it was later announced that The Show of Shows will take place in Las Vegas next year.

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania," Stratton said. [From 02:32 – 02:47]

The company has been dealing with many injuries to top stars as of late. Only time will tell when Charlotte Flair will be cleared to return to the ring. Meanwhile, Stratton will lock horns with Bianca Belair in the Quarterfinals of the SmackDown Queen of the Ring Tournament on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

