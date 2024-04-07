WrestleMania 41 main event against Charlotte Flair would be "perfect," WWE star says (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair is widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE stars of her generation. In an exclusive interview, Tiffany Stratton named The Queen as her dream opponent for WrestleMania 41 next year.

Stratton joined WWE in 2021 after competing as a gymnast for several years. The former NXT Women's Champion decided to become a wrestler after watching Flair on television one day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Stratton referenced rumors that WrestleMania 41 could be held in her home state. If that is the case, she would like to headline the event against the woman who inspired her to wrestle:

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania," Stratton said. [2:32 – 2:47]

Tiffany Stratton's WWE WrestleMania XL experience

Although she is not advertised to compete at WrestleMania XL, Tiffany Stratton has been in Philadelphia this week to promote the two-night event.

The new main roster talent often uses the phrase "Tiffy Time" during promos. Asked exactly how someone gets in the mood for "Tiffy Time," Stratton gave the following response:

"I don't know, to be honest. You just kind of live it, you know? Yeah, it's a way of life." [0:31 – 0:36]

Stratton added that she has enjoyed her first WrestleMania experience since joining the main roster from NXT:

"It feels amazing. I've never really been a part of WrestleMania being on the SmackDown or RAW roster. I was always in NXT, and last year was kind of like my first ever 'Mania, so it feels cool to be a part of WrestleMania as a RAW and SmackDown Superstar." [0:42 – 0:59]

Stratton has won all five of her one-on-one matches on SmackDown since debuting on the blue brand in February. Her latest victory came against Michin on March 8.

