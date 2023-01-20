Renee Paquette requests against travelling with AEW star 

AEW personality Renee Paquette has been acquainted with many from the wrestling industry within her decade-long career. Recently, Paquette made a unique and hilarious request via social media against Danhausen.

The Very Nice, Very Evil One is known for his antics backstage and on social media. He often taunts or calls out other stars in bizarre requests for 'human monies' and 'curses' them when they do not fulfill it. Since his debut on the promotion, his hilarious gimmick has soon become a fan-favorite.

Renee Paquette worked with WWE from 2012 to 2020 where she met her now husband, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). She made her AEW debut in October on the promotion's very first show in Canada, which happens to be Paquette's hometown.

She has often been quite active on social media, sharing updates on her backstage interactions with other talents. Following a recent flight, 37-year-old's flight, took to Twitter to request no more flights with Danhausen:

"Dear AEW travel, please no more flights with @DanhausenAD. He curses them. Thank you."

Check out her tweet below:

Summer Rae was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite with Renee Paquette

Within three years of its inception, AEW has undoubtedly given WWE a run for its money. They acquired multiple WWE talents who were unhappy or released from their former employers.

Following this week's edition of Dynamite, Renee Paquette shared a backstage clip on Instagram featuring Saraya (fka Paige) and Summer Rae (real name Danielle Moinet). Rae was associated with WWE from 2011 to 2017. She also made a few sporadic appearances last year. The last time Rae competed in the ring was at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Andrew Ravens @Andrew_Ravens Former WWE star Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) was backstage at AEW Dynamite. Former WWE star Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) was backstage at AEW Dynamite. https://t.co/9nH5RSTCZp

WWE's current whirlwind environment following Vince McMahon's return has been a cause of concern for many within the company. There were rumors of talent citing their disinterest in continuing their contracts with McMahon's presence in the company. Tony Khan also threw his hat in the ring for the possibility of purchasing WWE.

