  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Renee Paquette sends a message to Britt Baker amid her AEW absence

Renee Paquette sends a message to Britt Baker amid her AEW absence

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 16:03 GMT
Renee Paquette and Britt Baker
Renee Paquette and Britt Baker [Image via Paquette's Instagram & allelitewrestling.com]

Renee Paquette recently reacted to former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker's Instagram post. Baker has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for almost a year. There have been several signs that suggest that DMD might be done with All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

While her pro-wrestling future remains in the clouds of unpredictability, she has been enjoying her time away from the ring. Recently, the former AEW Women's World Champion posted a beautiful photo dump on her Instagram, showing off her look and style. Many of her fans and friends reacted to Baker's Instagram post, expressing their admiration for the 34-year-old.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the comment section, Paquette also shared her reaction with a bunch of smiling face with hearty eyes emojis. While the AEW personality did not write much, it was enough to show her love and respect for Britt Baker.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

"😍😍😍" posted Renee Paquette

Check out her comment below:

Renee Paquette&#039;s comment [Image via Britt Baker&#039;s Instagram]
Renee Paquette's comment [Image via Britt Baker's Instagram]

Britt Baker recently posted a rare personal update amid her AEW absence

Britt Baker often shares her collaboration posts with big brands on her Instagram. But recently, the former AEW Women's World Champion shared a rare personal update related to her life with her fans on the social media platform.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, DMD shared a reel where she was at her dentist. The 34-year-old said that she loves visiting her favorite dentist regularly, while cheering up her doctor friend. With a heartwarming tone, Baker wrote:

"Your favorite dentist’s favorite dentist. Love love love catching up with this absolute beast of a girl boss and a true homie. @drpaulinele @ledentalspa. (Also had to make the trip to check out baby girl’s new whip. She’s a beauty),"
Ad

Check out her Instagram post HERE.

With that said, fans regularly ask the former AEW Women's World Champion about her wrestling status. While Baker often ignores such questions, recently she called out a fan with an answer. Nonetheless, only time will tell what is in store for her future down the line.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications