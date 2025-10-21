Renee Paquette sends a message to Britt Baker amid her AEW absence

Renee Paquette recently reacted to former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker's Instagram post. Baker has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for almost a year. There have been several signs that suggest that DMD might be done with All Elite Wrestling. While her pro-wrestling future remains in the clouds of unpredictability, she has been enjoying her time away from the ring. Recently, the former AEW Women's World Champion posted a beautiful photo dump on her Instagram, showing off her look and style. Many of her fans and friends reacted to Baker's Instagram post, expressing their admiration for the 34-year-old. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comment section, Paquette also shared her reaction with a bunch of smiling face with hearty eyes emojis. While the AEW personality did not write much, it was enough to show her love and respect for Britt Baker.&quot;😍😍😍&quot; posted Renee PaquetteCheck out her comment below:Renee Paquette's comment [Image via Britt Baker's Instagram]Britt Baker recently posted a rare personal update amid her AEW absenceBritt Baker often shares her collaboration posts with big brands on her Instagram. But recently, the former AEW Women's World Champion shared a rare personal update related to her life with her fans on the social media platform.Taking to Instagram, DMD shared a reel where she was at her dentist. The 34-year-old said that she loves visiting her favorite dentist regularly, while cheering up her doctor friend. With a heartwarming tone, Baker wrote:&quot;Your favorite dentist’s favorite dentist. Love love love catching up with this absolute beast of a girl boss and a true homie. @drpaulinele @ledentalspa. (Also had to make the trip to check out baby girl’s new whip. She’s a beauty),&quot; Check out her Instagram post HERE.With that said, fans regularly ask the former AEW Women's World Champion about her wrestling status. While Baker often ignores such questions, recently she called out a fan with an answer. Nonetheless, only time will tell what is in store for her future down the line.