"The cherry on top"- Renee Paquette airs her excitement about reuniting with former WWE Champion

Renee Paquette voiced her excitement about reuniting with Bryan Danielson for a special edition of The Sessions podcast.

The former WWE commentator and Bryan Danielson paired up to host Talking Smack during their WWE days. The AEW star co-hosted the show with Renee after announcing his first retirement in WWE back in 2016.

The Nashville Fairgrounds will host a star-studded Starrcast V event from July 29-31. Headlined by Ric Flair’s Last Match, the show will feature over a dozen live events, including Paquette's podcast. The Blackpool Combat Club member will be joining Paquette for a Talking Smack reunion.

Speaking on Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Paquette weighed in on looking forward to the highly-anticipated reunion.

"I was so excited to go down to be part of Starrcast. And then you add the cherry on top of everything, that I get to do an episode of The Sessions with Bryan Danielson. It just couldn’t be cooler. Just like a reunion of the ages," said Paquette. (H/T: Cageside Seats)

The former WWE personality heaped praise on the multi-time world champion:

"You look at all the things that happened from when Talking Smack ended, to him (Danielson) and I both leaving WWE, to him now wrestling in Blackpool Combat Club. I loved working with him. There’s something so special about working with him. I mean obviously you look at Bryan, you look at his accolades, and everybody loves the guy."

Renee Paquette reminisces pushing the proverbial envelope on Talking Smack

Talking Smack debuted in late 2016 shortly after Danielson announced his retirement from pro wrestling. The show allowed the performers an open and unscripted platform to voice themselves. It also gave performers an added space to gain more TV exposure.

During the same interview, Renee Paquette weighed in on Bryan Danielson's all-out approach towards the show:

"He’s one of the best wrestlers in the entire world. But he was at a time in his career where he was just kind of like, F it. Throwing s*** against wall. We were saying things we shouldn’t be saying. We were pushing the envelope. And that was the thing to me that was so much fun.”- said Paquette (H/T: Cageside Seats)

Paqutte-Danielson's chemistry made the show a reaping ground for numerous memorable moments. The Miz's scathing 'shoot-promo' on the former Daniel Bryan is a prime example of that.

It would be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson responds about the upcoming reunion.

