Former WWE personnel Renee Paquette opens up about Jon Moxley's "disturbing" habit at home

Renee Paquette recently revealed a specific habit of her husband Jon Moxley that she finds 'disturbing'.

AEW star Jon Moxley has been married to Renee Paquette since 2017 and they have one daughter together. The reigning Interim AEW World Champion has cemented his place as one of the finest in the pro-wrestling realm. Fans worldwide are aware of Moxley's past rehab struggles and have appreciated Renee for being a supportive wife to their beloved wrestler.

She recently took to Twitter to disclose that she finds it 'disturbing' that Moxley prefers to dine off paper plates instead of regular plates:

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette My husbands instincts to eat off paper plates, in our own house, filled with our own real dishes, is disturbing. My husbands instincts to eat off paper plates, in our own house, filled with our own real dishes, is disturbing.

Renee has been light-heartedly vocal about life with her husband time and again. While she has regularly voiced her thoughts on brutal Moxley matches, she has never missed out on sharing light anecdotes about the Purveyor of Violence.

Twitter chimes in on Renee Paquette's revelation of Jon Moxley's dining habit

Renee Paquette earned a special place in the hearts of wrestling fans during her 8-year stint with WWE. Since quitting WWE in 2020, Renee has started the "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast, which has been a smashing hit among wrestling fans.

Fans are quite passionate about voicing their thoughts on what their favorite wrestlers are up to. Witnessing her revelation on Twitter, several fans and notable wrestlers chimed in with their two cents on the matter.

IMPACT Wrestling star Chelsea Green weighed in by mentioning that Moxley's habit is just an American thing:

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen @ReneePaquette Okay but this is a v American thing to do! It shocks me! @ReneePaquette Okay but this is a v American thing to do! It shocks me!

Replying to the comment, Paquette stated that it finally started making sense to her:

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette @ImChelseaGreen Is that what it is?!? This is all making sense now. @ImChelseaGreen Is that what it is?!? This is all making sense now.

AEW star Shawn Dean revealed that Jon Moxley isn't the only wrestler with this habit:

Capt. Shawn Dean @ShawnDean773 @ReneePaquette I can’t think of a time where I have ate off the real plates in the house @ReneePaquette I can’t think of a time where I have ate off the real plates in the house 😩

Here are some notable fan reactions to the tweet:

Keisha @keishajo9 @ReneePaquette Babe he’s just trying to make less work for you. Less dishes to clean. @ReneePaquette Babe he’s just trying to make less work for you. Less dishes to clean.

Since wrestlers follow a hectic travel schedule, it makes sense that a number of them have become accustomed to eating off paper plates. It will be interesting to see if Moxley responds.

