Renee Young reacts to Chris Jericho-MJF musical duet on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and MJF were involved in quite a unique segment on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. The duo met for a steak dinner, and it somehow led to a dance involving a bunch of women. Jericho and MJF danced to the tune of "My Shadow and Me" (by Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.) and went back to the table after they were done. The segment on AEW Dynamite received a mixed response from the fans and former WWE announcer, Renee Young, also had something to say about it.

Renee Young tweeted her reaction to the segment, and it looks like she was highly entertained by it. Check out her tweet below:

It seems Renee Young has been keeping a close eye on AEW

This isn't the first time that Renee Young has posted a tweet reacting to an AEW segment. She used to watch her husband Jon Moxley's matches and has reacted to them as well.

Lately, she has been putting in a bit more attention to the promotion. A short while ago, Renee had posted her reaction to being mentioned by MJF during a segment involving Jon Moxley. Many fans have speculated that Renee Young might be joining in the near future.