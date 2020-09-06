Renee Young reacts to MJF calling Jon Moxley a cheater

At AEW All Out, the AEW World title was defended in the main event, starring Jon Moxley and MJF. Despite doing everything in his power to put down Moxley, MJF failed to win the match and the belt. Moments before the contest, Renee Young had posted a tweet lashing out at MJF.

Following the event, MJF responded to Renee and explained why he lost the match. Renee has now posted a response to his tweet. The former WWE announcer told MJF that this is a man's game, and added that he will get there one day. Check out the tweets below:

This is a man’s game, babe. You’ll get there one day 😊😘 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 6, 2020

Renee Young just might make an appearance for AEW in the near future

After his win over MJF, Jon Moxley appeared at the post-show media scrum and stated that Renee might "pop in" on AEW TV in the near future. If this does happen, one shouldn't discount the possibility of a confrontation between Renee Young and MJF.

MJF had got the Paradigm Shift banned at tonight's event, but Moxley used it on him when the official wasn't looking, and picked up the win. Moxley is now all set for another challenge and will take on Lance Archer next.