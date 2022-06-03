Reported AEW backstage reaction to MJF's pipebomb on Tony Khan

In the last couple of days, the hot topic in the pro wrestling world has been MJF. His promo segment this week raised a lot of eyebrows.

The latest Dynamite episode saw the Salt of the Earth cut a legendary promo, calling out the AEW president himself. Furthermore, Maxwell even took it upon himself to call out Tony Khan for his apparent favoritism towards former WWE talents.

The speculation surrounding his disgruntled behaviour was fueled even more by his words, leaving spectators still slightly unsure if it was a work or genuine.

According to reports by Fightful, the reaction of the locker room was as divided as that of the fans. While most on the roster now believe that this was a work, it is clear that almost nobody had any idea of its nature prior to the pipebomb promo.

Furthermore, the report also noted that the segment was intended to be controversial in order to gain a polarizing reaction.

It seems probable that MJF is on the cusp of a brilliant storyline involving Tony Khan. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next in the coming weeks.

MJF's merchandise was removed from official AEW shop

The repercussions of MJF's latest promo have already manifested themselves, with his name removed from the AEW roster page alongside his merchandise.

While it is still up for debate whether the Salt of the Earth is still following kayfabe, Tony Khan certainly seems dedicated to selling the feud. If the incident is indeed a part of the plan, Maxwell has pulled out all the stops in making his anger believable.

The situation has gripped the AEW fans and made the Pinnacle leader a controversial figure of late. Only time will tell what he will do next to secure his release from AEW.

